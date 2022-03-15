Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:37 Green pass lavoro, quando è illecita la sospensione per chi è senza?

09:35 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Morti 13.500 soldati russi, distrutti 404 tank"

09:20 Covid, Abrignani: "In due mesi 8mila morti, vaccino li avrebbe salvati"

09:09 Indian Wells, Jannik Sinner agli ottavi

08:23 Ucraina-Russia, consigliere Zelensky: "Guerra finirà entro primi di maggio"

07:52 live Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie oggi tempo reale: news 15 marzo

07:38 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Responsabili pagheranno"

07:24 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, forti esplosioni a Kiev. Oggi riprendono negoziati

00:18 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, oggi riprendono colloqui. Usa avvertono Cina

00:00 Guerra Ucraina, Biden: "Ci assicureremo disponga armi per difendersi da Russia"

23:54 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Yang: "Cina impegnati a promuovere colloqui pace"

23:32 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bombe sul centro commerciale - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Warwick completes Belgravia ensemble with acquisition of the Mozart Portfolio

15 marzo 2022 | 09.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group has completed its largest deal to date with the acquisition of 25 apartments across 5 unbroken freeholds across Ebury Street in Belgravia.

The location is rich with history as Ebury Street was once home to composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as well as to James Bond creator, Ian Fleming.

The diversified portfolio, aptly named the Mozart Portfolio, comprises an attractive mix of units with significant value enhancement potential through refurbishment and extensions of the existing accommodation. 

Defined by Georgian buildings and an excellent neighbourhood retail offering, the Mozart portfolio comprises a mix of apartment sizes and provides a range of options for existing and future tenants. 

The purchase is in line with Warwick's strategy to acquire freehold investments with value-add potential and is a strong complement to Warwick's existing ownership of nine freehold houses nearby in a gated mews on St Barnabas Street in Belgravia. 

Since completion of the purchase, Warwick has increased occupancy, improved rents and has commenced design work to optimize the units for long term repositioning. 

Andrew J. Chrysostomou, UK Senior Managing Director:

This purchase completes a hat-trick of deals for us in the last six months. We continue to proactively consolidate assets across central London, with the goal of becoming a top 10 private landlord in the capital.

Kate Richard, Founder and CEO:

The Mozart Portfolio is a "once in a generation" acquisition which supports our strategy of building an outstanding portfolio of high quality multi-family and single-family properties in Central London. We now own 14 buildings in Belgravia making us a committed long term investor in the neighbourhood.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763400/WIG_Ebury_Street.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia completes Belgravia across Ebury Street in Belgravia Belgravia Ebury Street
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le pesanti ripercussioni sul turismo in Sardegna
News to go
Autotrasporto, oggi incontro associazioni categoria-Bellanova
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Maturità 2022, al via il 22 giugno
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Useremo yuan cinese come riserva valutaria"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, negoziati in pausa tecnica
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sbloccato corridoio umanitario Mariupol
News to go
Lavoro, Unioncamere-Anpal: previste 359mila assunzioni a marzo
News to go
Carburanti, protesta benzinai in tutta Italia: impianti a luci spente
News to go
Covid Lombardia, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ucraina, Gb: 350 sterline al mese per famiglie che accolgono rifugiati
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza