Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 21:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:18 Strage Bataclan, ergastolo ad Abdelsam senza sconto pena

20:39 M5S, ira Grillo: "Strumentalizzato, su me e Draghi cazz..."

20:31 Wimbledon 2022, Sinner al terzo turno

20:23 Ius Scholae, Forza Italia: "Temi divisivi, rischio compromissione governo"

20:18 Ius Scholae, FdI: "Lega sia coerente e arrivi fino in fondo"

20:04 Draghi: "Conte? Governo non rischia" - Video

19:42 Wimbledon 2022, Djokovic al terzo turno. Humbert vince 'senza racchette'

19:30 Terrorismo, giudice Salvini: "Offensiva la decisione della Francia"

19:30 Covid, Bassetti: "A luglio bella fetta d'Italia in lockdown"

19:07 Fdi, Fidanza ed ex consigliere di Brescia indagati per corruzione

18:34 La denuncia del leghista Pillon, a Umbria pride coinvolti i minori

18:25 Instagram down oggi, 29 giugno: tutti su Twitter #Instagramdown

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Warwick consolidates Mayfair collection with Green Street portfolio addition

29 giugno 2022 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warwick Investment Group has acquired two freehold buildings on Green Street to increase its footprint in Mayfair and further expand the size of its rental portfolio across Central London.

This completes a very busy 12 months for the US private equity firm as they continue to consolidate unbroken freehold investment blocks across the golden post codes of Prime Central London.

With a rental portfolio across 21 buildings, under its emerging rental brand, Warwick is now a key private landlord across Mayfair and Belgravia with the goal of becoming a top 10 private landlord in the UK capital.

The Green Street portfolio is comprised of two Victorian red brick freehold buildings in the heart of Mayfair and marks the first time the buildings have ever traded. The two buildings total almost 10,000 square feet of residential accommodation ranging from one to three-bedroom multifamily apartments.

The purchase is highly strategic to Warwick given its proximity to their recent off-market purchase of the historic multi-family building at 13/13A North Audley Street. 

The acquisition strategy is consistent with consolidating clusters of great buildings in core neighbourhoods to create a diversified portfolio of scale across Central London.

We identified the Green Street portfolio as a key target following our acquisition of North Audley Street. The Green Street assets represent a great addition to both our Mayfair holdings and to our wider portfolio. We have a healthy pipeline of over £100 million and continue to target complementary additions to the portfolio.

In Prime Central London, the recent increase in demand is taking place against the background of a remarkably inelastic supply of homes in total. We continue to see robust tenant demand, combined with supply constraints, as a positive context for the trajectory of rental values in Central London multifamily homes, even in the context of a challenging macro environment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849917/Greenstreet_Mayfair.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/897718/Warwick_Group_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia increase its footprint in Mayfair across Central London portfolio taglia
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Folle guerra veda la fine"
News to go
Nato, Kuleba: "Visione chiara sulla Russia"
News to go
Tre bonus in scadenza, come fare domanda
News to go
Covid in Italia, aumentano le terapie intensive occupate
News to go
Paltrinieri: "Io primo e Acerenza secondo, un sogno"
News to go
Draghi: "Parlato con Conte, governo non rischia"
Con 'Love Mi' Fedez e J-Ax infiammano Milano
News to go
Ue, auto a emissioni zero entro 2035
News to go
Superbonus, Capaccioli: "Senza proroghe esperienza fallimentare"
News to go
Biden: "Con Svezia e Finlandia Nato più sicura"
News to go
Saldi al via in tutta Italia dal 2 luglio
News to go
Milano, scoperto caveau con beni per 5 milioni: indagati due coniugi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza