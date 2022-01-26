Wasabi Technologies and Axis Communications Partner to Deliver Breakthrough Cloud Storage for Modern Video Surveillance

Certified interoperability with AXIS Camera Station VMS significantly reduces video surveillance storage costs and easily meets the demand for retention compliance requirements

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced that it has partnered with Axis Communications, the industry leader in network video, to deliver cloud storage for AXIS Camera Station (ACS) VMS. This breakthrough solution combines the strength of Axis' industry-leading video technology and Wasabi's unlimited scalability and disruptively low, predictable cost to help organizations optimize their modern video surveillance deployments and more effectively manage evolving high-definition environments and longer retention periods.

Intelligent network cameras and analytical applications are capturing more footage than ever before and require an increase in storage capacity. However, many organizations struggle to obtain the resources and bandwidth needed to effectively store their video in a cost-effective way. Now with Wasabi's affordable, fast, and reliable hot cloud storage on-demand, users of ACS can quickly and simply access their video files for faster retrieval times without fluctuating costs that are traditionally associated with cloud storage solutions. Wasabi is 80% less expensive to store video recordings than traditional cloud storage providers and there are no fees for egress or API requests, lowering the total cost of ownership and making it more predictable.

"The safety and security landscape is experiencing a digital transformation like no other. With that evolution comes more operational and legal requirements that significantly impact costs," said Heidi Urban, Business Development Manager, Technology Integration Partners, Axis Communications. "By partnering with Wasabi, our customers can capitalize on the best-in-class technology Axis delivers with the added peace of mind that their video is fully secure and instantly accessible at a predictable price."

ACS allows users to build a powerful and scalable system that covers safety and security needs, while still being intuitive to manage it, handle incidents, quickly find and export high-definition evidence, and oversee physical access. Now with the ability to move video to Wasabi, the amount of footage that can be stored is not limited to the size of the on-premises recording database. Users can now scale incrementally as a retention policy requires. This architecture is designed to provide flexibility while maintaining high reliability and availability to meet various video compliance requirements. The footage stored in Wasabi is considered 'hot', meaning it can be accessed in milliseconds.

Wasabi is deployed in fully secure and redundant data centers that are certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance. The service is architected in accordance with industry-best security models and design practices to protect against ransomware, human error, and other data loss events. Organizations can configure their video content and related files to be immutable for a user-defined retention period, meaning they cannot be deleted or altered in any way, by anyone, throughout its storage lifetime. This level of immutability maintains the integrity of the content during defined retention periods to help users comply with state and local government regulations, while making the recovery process frictionless.

"Wasabi and Axis are redefining what is possible for the next generation of video surveillance," said David Boland, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Wasabi Technologies. "We could not be more excited to partner with the world's leading IP video brand to provide the most affordable cloud storage environment for high quality surveillance infrastructures in the industry."

