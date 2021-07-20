Cerca nel sito
 
Wasabi Technologies Appoints George Neble to Board of Directors

20 luglio 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Hot cloud storage leader welcomes AVALT Senior Advisor and former Ernst & Young Managing Partner to support growth and expansion

BOSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced the appointment of George Neble to its Board of Directors to chair the company's Audit Committee and help it execute upon its global growth strategy. Neble brings to Wasabi more than 40 years of accounting and auditing experience working with a broad range of public and private technology and science leaders — companies in life science, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and semiconductors.

Wasabi Logo

Neble's deep experience as an advisor spans various emerging technology and high growth businesses, including his most current role as senior advisor to AVALT, a Boston based private equity focused family office, and an advisory board member to financial accounting and advisory firm Cross Country Consulting. In addition, he is the audit committee chair and member of the board of Intapp and presently serves on the Board of Directors of EverQuote and chairs the Audit Committee for Lumira DX.

"George and I have worked together for decades, and I greatly value his advice and counsel," said Wasabi CEO David Friend. "As head of our Wasabi's audit committee, George will apply his impressive financial expertise to help advise the management team as we navigate new markets and expand our global footprint."

Neble's deep experience in the financial sector also includes serving as the Northeast Market Leader and Managing Partner of the Boston office of Ernst & Young LLP (EY) from 2012 to 2017 and as an EY Senior Assurance Partner for 10 years. Prior to that, he was an Assurance Partner at Arthur Andersen.

"With the burgeoning global demand for cloud storage, Wasabi's growth trajectory is significant; the opportunity to work with a proven management team to help bring the company through its next phase of expansion is extremely compelling," said Neble. "Wasabi is redefining the way businesses think about cloud storage and continues to be uniquely positioned within the market with its low costs, flexibility and security."

About Wasabi Technologies:Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

Follow and connect with Wasabi on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and our blog.

Media ContactNick BrownInkhouse for Wasabiwasabi@inkhouse.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525079/Wasabi_Logo.jpg

