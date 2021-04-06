Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 09:53
WatchBox Announces Partnership with Langepedia

05 aprile 2021 | 21.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

WatchBox expands its media division with new programming, social media channels, and A. Lange & Söhne expertise

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WatchBox, the world's leading watch house, is thrilled to welcome Alp Sever and Langepedia to the global WatchBox family, as today it announces an official partnership in media, content, and community. Founded as an Instagram account in 2016 during his freshman year at university, Langepedia is the preeminent resource for the study and appreciation of A. Lange & Söhne, the brand's artistic and technical masterpieces, and the renaissance of German watchmaking. Through his Instagram presence and recently inaugurated website, Alp has captured the attention of enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. This partnership unites encyclopedic knowledge and in-depth, independent content with WatchBox's global community and superlative inventory.

WatchBox welcomes Alp Sever and Langepedia to the global WatchBox family.

Mike Manjos, WatchBox's Global Head of Trading and the company's foremost Lange admirer believes that education is paramount to fully appreciate the precision watchmaking legacy from Glashütte. He shares, "Langepedia is an indispensable resource for the modern watch collector to learn about A. Lange & Söhne's distinct aesthetic, incredible range of calibers, mechanical ingenuity, and ongoing history. Alp shares his passion and knowledge through the lens of a collector – a perfect fit for the WatchBox ecosystem and our remarkable A. Lange & Söhne inventory."

Since its 2017 founding, WatchBox has heavily invested in building a dynamic media division through which the company exercises its video-first strategy for education, entertainment, and community development. And as the largest luxury watch video network, WatchBox Studios delivers weekly programming, including open dialogue, opinion, and debate within the WatchBox team, and conversations with enthusiasts, watchmakers, and scholars. Recent editorial endeavors have expanded to written content in the form of Our House, a digital publication, designed to celebrate the watch collecting experience. Langepedia's objective, scholarly, and digestible styles of content will complement these aforementioned initiatives, adding a new dimension to WatchBox's rich content portfolio.

Langepedia will continue to operate as a standalone website and social media channel, where Alp has produced such pivotal pieces as The Definitive Guide to Lange 1, illuminating the nuances of each generation of the watch that is "the face of A. Lange & Söhne." Newly minted collaborative content and special activations will leverage the WatchBox global inventory as well as Langepedia's extensive knowledge to inform and enlighten collectors worldwide.

Justin Reis, WatchBox's co-founder and global CEO, shares, "WatchBox's mission is to build the world's largest community of passionate watch collectors, and we have learned so much about our clients' interest and appetite for high-quality content throughout the last year. Across our offices in the United States, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai, there is keen interest in A. Lange & Söhne, and we look forward to broadening our community and expanding the WatchBox voice across all channels in partnership with Langepedia."

ABOUT WATCHBOX  WatchBox is the world's leading platform for the buying, selling, and trading of pre-owned luxury timepieces; fueled by technology, innovation, and unmatched global experience in the high-end watch market. WatchBox offers an unrivaled selection of pre-owned luxury timepieces for sale, and its client services for selling and trading timepieces are streamlined and readily accessible both on and offline, with private showrooms and buying offices in Philadelphia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland, and the Middle East. Trust, pricing transparency, and authentication are central tenets to WatchBox's platform, with each watch thoroughly evaluated by in-house master watchmakers and accompanied by a 2-year international warranty.  www.thewatchbox.com

PRESS CONTACT: Caroline Kallman Joffe | caroline@wbgcorporate.com | +1 717 951 2259

WatchBox, the global leader in pre-owned luxury timepieces. (PRNewsfoto/WatchBox)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1480884/WatchBox_Langepedia_image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026258/Watchbox_Logo.jpg

