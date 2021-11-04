Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 04 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:12
Watchers App Announces the Launch of Its Product to Transform Watching Movies and Shows into an Engaging Social Experience

04 novembre 2021 | 08.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Watchers app allows users to watch movies, shows and sport together with friends and celebs, in sync, and communicate with each other by voice or text while watching.

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchers, an entertainment startup company, announces the public beta launch of its app for watching movies, shows and sport together with friends and celebs. The app allows users to watch the content of the most popular video-platforms in sync and to communicate with each other by voice or text. 

Along with private rooms for friends and relatives, Watchers App provides users an opportunity to join public rooms and enjoy watching the content with professional critics, comedians, other influencers and even an AI virtual commenter, Cinephile.

Watchers App is available in the EU, supporting YouTube, Netflix in a couple of weeks, as well as some of the local video platforms. The app is free for users as they pay only for their subscription on Netflix, Disney+, Curiosity and other popular platforms that will be supported soon.

In order to provide a multi-platform user experience, Watchers also proposes a b2b second screen solution, as the company developed an SDK that can be easily integrated into a VOD's SmartTV application. Thus, users get an opportunity to watch videos on a big screen while managing synchronized videos and communicating via the app. This kind of partnership allows VOD-platforms to create an engaging social environment around their content, therefore to increase the time spent with it.

Today's announcement in Web Summit will address digital loneliness, as people now spend almost one third of their waking hours being busy with this type of entertainment and simultaneously use mobile phones messaging and engaging in social media or looking up related content. "Our solution brings the opportunity for a social viewing close to what we used to experience in an offline world", said Yana Bardintseva, Co-Founder & CEO at Watchers App.

About Watchers App Ltd

Watchers App Limited is an entertainment startup based in London, founded in 2021 by the tech entrepreneur and successful TMT top-manager Yana Bardintseva and three co-founders with a strong capability in product and technologies on a mission to socialize the process of watching the video content.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
