Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:14 Ucraina-Russia, che fine ha fatto il generale Muradov?

11:05 Sopravvissuto: "Su strage Borsellino verità più vicina"

10:53 Ascolti tv, vince 'Ricatto d'amore' su Rai1

10:23 Riscaldamento, quando bisogna spegnerlo nel 2023: le date zona per zona

09:40 Ucraina, attacchi Russia nel Donetsk: morti e feriti

09:37 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio in aumento oggi in Italia

09:32 Terremoto L'Aquila, Mattarella: "Rinascita città dovere che chiama in causa tutti"

09:30 Ucraina "pronta" a negoziato con Russia su Crimea se controffensiva avrà successo

09:19 Terremoto, Musumeci: "Accelerare sull ricostruzione"

08:46 Berlusconi ricoverato, Forza Italia: "Ha telefonato ai vertici". Per ora nessun bollettino

08:43 Italia divisa tra sole e acquazzoni: il meteo di Pasqua e Pasquetta

08:13 Ucraina, consigliere Cremlino: "Se offensiva Kiev fallirà Russia lancerà attacco finale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Water-Releasing ceremony held in Dujiangyan

06 aprile 2023 | 10.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dujiangyan Water-Releasing Festival kicks off on Apr 5 in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China'sSichuan province, to commemorate the founders of the Dujiangyan Irrigation System.

A grand ceremony was held for the Dujiangyan Irrigation System in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China'sSichuan province, on Qingming Festival, which fell on April 5 this year, to commemorate its founders.

More than 1,000 guests from all over the world attended the event, wearing traditional hanfu. They include the ambassadors of Ecuador, Thailand and Malta, the minister of the Ethiopian Embassy in China, as well as more than 30 consul generals and consular officials from 17 countries such as Poland, Chile and Spain.

The Dujiangyan Irrigation System, built on the upper reaches of the Minjiang River 2,279 years ago by Sichuan governor, Li Bing, and his son, is still in use today. It has prevented the Chengdu plain from floods and droughts since its completion.

Since ancient times, workers have used rafts to block the course of the Minjiang River each winter to maintain the riverbeds and reinforce the dikes during the dry season. In the spring, they would tear the rafts away to release water and irrigate the farmlands in the plain.

It gradually became a tradition to hold a water-releasing ceremony for the irrigation system on Qingming Festival, which marks the beginning of a busy spring plowing season. Today, this tradition has evolved into a grand event – the Dujiangyan Water-Releasing Festival.

The Dujiangyan Water-Releasing Festival is one of the most solemn and grand folk culture activities in western Sichuan and was listed in the first batch of National Intangible Heritages. The Dujiangyan Irrigation System, together with the nearby Qingcheng Mountain, was listed as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

Grzegorz Piotr Morawski, consul general of Poland in Chengdu, who participated in the festival for the first time, said it was very impressive. He admires the Chinese people for their inheritance of history and culture, as the ceremony dates back a thousand years and is still being held today.

The irrigation system waters 755,000 hectares of farmlands in 40 counties within the West Sichuan Plain, and meets the water needs of tens of millions of people for living, production, and ecological and environmental protection purposes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048935/The_Dujiangyan_Water_Releasing_Festival_kicks_Apr_5_Chengdu_capital_Southwest.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/water-releasing-ceremony-held-in-dujiangyan-301791549.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Turismo sSichuan province Dujiangyan Water Releasing Festival Water Releasing ceremony held in Dujiangyan Chengtu
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua 2023, le previsioni del traffico
News to go
Consumi, Istat: cala potere d'acquisto delle famiglie
News to go
Uefa, Ceferin confermato presidente fino al 2027
News to go
Italia-Spagna, Meloni: "Rafforzare partenariato strategico"
News to go
Droga nascosta nei pneumatici, un arresto al traforo Frejus
News to go
Trump: "Mio unico crimine è stato difendere la nostra nazione"
News to go
Renzi direttore Riformista: "Una sfida affascinante"
News to go
Sindacati, da aprile a maggio al via mobilitazione unitaria
News to go
Bonus 200 euro autonomi senza partita Iva, la scadenza
News to go
Ucraina, Macron e von der Leyen in Cina
News to go
Controlli in mense ospedali, Nas chiudono 7 cucine
News to go
Gerusalemme, blitz polizia Israele in moschea Al Aqsa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza