Mercoledì 24 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:36
Waterfall Security Solutions And HTSS Collaborate To Protect Large European Power Company

24 novembre 2021 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Safely enabling OT visibility for electric power

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, and Romanian systems integrator HTSS, are pleased to announce their successful collaboration to deploy Unidirectional Security Gateways to protect a major European power generation customer. This partnership demonstrates HTSS' and Waterfall's commitment both to providing the strongest in industrial security solutions to European power generation infrastructure, and to helping customers with professional services in meeting current and future regulatory and best practice requirements in the region. 

To ensure safe, continuous and efficient operations at the power generation site, Waterfall Unidirectional Gateways were installed at the IT/OT interface. The gateways replicate OPC-DA servers and industrial databases from OT to IT networks to enable safe vendor monitoring of turbines and generators, and to provide safe visibility into operations for utility business applications and regulatory monitoring centers.

"HTSS has excellent collaboration with Waterfall's support division to maintain the Unidirectional Security Gateways that protect the operational network perimeter and to transfer OPC server data safely for our customer," said Bogdan Dumitrescu CEO of HTSS. "Waterfall's acclaimed unidirectional technology provides our power customer with the unique benefit of absolute protection from remote cyber attacks, while continuing to profit from enterprise-wide visibility into operations networks."

"Waterfall is very pleased to be selected to work with HTSS in Romania to secure a major regional power provider," said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. "HTSS is a reliable partner, commited to project success and  has a deep understanding of the threat environment and the latest in advanced defenses."

About HTSS

HTSS is a Romanian company specialized in providing business software solutions. Founded in 2012, HTSS has rapidly developed its customer portfolio due to its concern for innovation, fast and quality support. Today, the HTSS portfolio counts over 1000 clients from 11 countries. HTSS delivers integrated solutions by recommending efficient infrastructure to customers to support the software applications implemented for them. In the development of HTSS, partnerships with major IT providers have played an important role.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases and protocols in the market. For more information, visit www.waterfall-security.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Anna PlotWaterfall Security Solutionsinfo@waterfall-security.com

 

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710139/Waterfall_Security_Solutions_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1695308/HTSS_Logo.jpg

