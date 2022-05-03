Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:08 Variante Covid più letale? Gismondo: "Bill Gates non ha nessuna autorevolezza"

12:05 Decreto aiuti, Conte: "Grande delusione, norma inceneritori è ritorno al passato"

12:04 Guerra Ucraina, Draghi: "Tra crisi più gravi in storia Ue"

11:32 Usa, diritto all'aborto: Corte Suprema pronta ad abolirlo

11:19 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 24.200 soldati Russia da inizio guerra"

11:05 Prezzo benzina e diesel ancora in aumento oggi in Italia

10:34 Calcio, Ancelotti: "Dopo il Real Madrid probabilmente smetto"

10:25 Intervista Lavrov, Mosca a Draghi: "Politici italiani ingannano opinione pubblica"

10:19 Cashback ritardi autostrada, cos'è e come funziona il rimborso

10:03 Salute, gastroenterologa Burra: "Sindrome intestino irritabile per 10-15% italiani"

09:45 Intervista Lavrov Zona Bianca, l'affondo di Draghi: "Parole aberranti" - Video

09:42 Ucraina, Kiev: "220 bambini uccisi da inizio guerra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways Protect Natural Gas Interconnection Between Poland and Lithuania

03 maggio 2022 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, and Elsis TS are pleased to announce the deployment of Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways to enable the transfer of operational data between gas transmission system operators of Lithuania (Amber Grid) and Poland (Gaz-System S.A.). The Colonial Pipeline incident, Russian actions in the Ukraine, targeted ransomware actors and other threats have raised serious concerns about the cybersecurity of critical national infrastructures. This deployment of Unidirectional Gateways provides the world's strongest protection from online attacks to this important natural gas interconnection.

This new natural gas interconnect joins Polish, Lithuanian, Baltic and Finnish gas transmission systems with the European Union pipeline system. Lithuanian ICT and OT company Elsis TS has significantly contributed to the implementation of this strategic project by performing pipeline process management and automation at all GIPL (Gas Interconnection Poland and Lithuania) related facilities. Data security and operational data exchange is one of the most critical issues for SCADA systems controlling the gas transmission system. Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways provide hardware-enforced protection to each pipeline by unidirectionally sending operational pipeline data from the protected networks to external systems. The successful deployment of the gateways assures the safe coordination of pipeline operations for both pipeline partners, while protecting their most critical systems from physical cyber threat.

 "The partnership with Waterfall Security is strategically important for the security of automation processes of the GIPL pipeline," observes Mr. Tomas Vrubliauskas General Director (CEO) at Elsis TS. "The highly innovative Waterfall Unidirectional Gateways ensure maximum cyber security for the safe exchange of operational data between the gas transmission systems of the two countries."

Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall Security Solutions adds that "Waterfall is pleased to partner with Elsis to further increase the security of the GIPL pipeline interconnect and so ensure the safe exchange of critical data to enhance operational efficiencies."

About Elsis TS

Elsis TS is a company of Elsis Group, which was established in 1991 and over the past 30 years has grown to be a leading player in the Baltic region within OT and ICT technology. Our expertise includes telemetry, industrial process automation and control, environmental monitoring, defence and security domains. We provide full range of system engineering services from design to customized application development, installation, testing, support and maintenance. Elsis aspires to grow long lasting partnerships with domestic and international partners. Company headquarters is in Vilnius (LT), with engineering office in Kaunas (LT) and representative office in Kiev (UA).

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols in the market. For more information, visit https://www.waterfall-security.com/.

For more information, please contact:Anna Plotinfo@waterfall-security.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809591/Waterfall_Security.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809592/elsis_ts.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Energia Energia Politica_E_PA security company Colonial Pipeline incident security gas interconnection
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto aiuti, le misure approvate dal Cdm
News to go
Corruzione, appalti truccati a Milano: 11 arresti
News to go
Sanremo e Ventimiglia, vescovo sospende padrini e madrine ai battesimi
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a marzo occupati oltre 23 milioni
News to go
Prodotti alimentari e prezzi, aumenti fino al 43%
News to go
Ucraina, domani proposta sanzioni Ue su petrolio Russia
News to go
Cinema, a Giovanna Ralli il David di Donatello alla Carriera
News to go
Messina, truffe ad anziani: confiscati beni per 1,7 milioni di euro
News to go
Taglio accise benzina, proroga fino a 8 luglio
News to go
David di Donatello, il discorso di Mattarella
News to go
Pedopornografia, un arresto e 30 denunce
News to go
Lavrov e frasi su Hitler, Israele convoca ambasciatore russo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza