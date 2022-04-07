Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 17:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:46 Porti Gela e Licata ad Adsp Sicilia occidentale, per Musumeci 'meno burocrazia'

17:45 Ucraina, rettrice università Kharkiv: "le perdite sono significative, ma non molliamo"

17:16 Violenza domestica, Strasburgo condanna Italia: "Non ha protetto vittime"

17:14 Covid oggi Fvg, 1.223 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

17:11 Persano (Compendium): 'In questo momento di crisi fondamentale apporto banche e Pnrr'

17:09 Tocchini (Wolters Kluver): 'Essere partner Financial Forum essenziale per nostra strategia innovazione'

16:43 Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Finché dura guerra rischio escalation"

16:41 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 4.942 contagi e 15 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

16:33 Covid oggi Lazio, 7.591 contagi e 15 morti. A Roma 3.624 casi

16:27 Covid oggi Calabria, 2.326 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

16:17 Ucraina-Russia, Kuleba: "Battaglia Donbass come Seconda Guerra Mondiale"

16:04 Covid oggi Campania, 7.435 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

WATO is scaling up to make its customers' wildest dreams come true across the world

07 aprile 2022 | 14.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The WATO agency was created in 2011 with a desire to make Parisian evening events more creative and mysterious. The agency quickly acquired a reputation as the queen of unusual events. With a portfolio of over 150 events, it is now extending its range of spectacular events across the globe for the benefit of big brands and well-off individuals. Its most recent adventure to date, an imperial Wedding in Malta, included a plane party: a technical feat which definitely projected WATO into another dimension.

 

 

On land, on sea and in the skies, WATO created a marriage of superlatives in Malta.

The agency excels in organising private parties, just like its most recent creation: an Imperial wedding in Malta. In 48 hours, the 200 guests experienced a plane party up in the sky, with a DJ and sound and light in the cabin and in the clouds, something which required all of the agency's technical skills. And there was also a boat party in Valletta bay, a pool party under the stars, a secular ceremony in a cathedral open to the skies, 8 cannon shots and an after party in a secret barn. This spectacular wedding, organised with the collaboration of the Maltese tourist office, took guests' breath away. Watch a video of the wedding: https://vimeo.com/666918241.

From secret dinners to the grandest events

For WATO, everything started in Paris with the organisation of elegant dinners in locations that were closed to the public, such as the catacombs. WATO put clandestine events behind it in favour of grandiose celebrations with several thousand guests. Big companies (LVMH group, Chaumet, Canal+, L'Oréal group) approach the agency to ask them to make their wildest dreams come true. In 2019 the agency's reputation opened the doors to operating internationally. Recognised as an expert in the creation of events in unusual places, WATO has successfully risen to the challenge in London, Berlin, Venice, Madrid, Saint-Petersburg and Marrakesh. The 2020 pandemic was an opportunity for the agency to reinvent around hybrid formats with an immersive livestream for Amazon.

A trademark: sky is the limit

Building a rocket, a submarine or crossing the Swiss mountains in a vintage train...Whatever the language barriers, nothing stops WATO. In a few words: sky is the limit.

For more information about WATO: www.agence-wato.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782536/WATO_Dream_Wedding_Malta.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782537/WATO_Plane_Party.jpg

 

 

Contact:Frédéric Henry FHCOM frederic.henry@fhcom.net

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
agency quickly acquired WATO agency is scaling up agency
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Covid, "tanti morti in over 70 per calo copertura booster e antivirali poco usati"
News to go
Telepass, dopo 25 anni aumenta il canone
News to go
Maradona, maglia 'Mano de Dios' all'asta da Sotheby's
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Kuleba: "Serve embargo su gas e petrolio Russia"
News to go
Covid in Cina, record assoluto di contagi
News to go
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Pescara, sequestro milionario sull'asse Italia-Croazia
News to go
Ue crea riserve per emergenze biologiche e nucleari
News to go
Domani è il World Health Day
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Strage di Bologna, ergastolo per Bellini
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Orban: "Ho chiesto a Putin cessate il fuoco immediato"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza