Martedì 22 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:24
comunicato stampa

WAVE BL Achieves Unprecedented Growth in Q3 of 2022

22 novembre 2022 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The company reached the milestone of 100,000 issued and processed electronic Bills of Lading

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAVE BL, the market leader in blockchain-powered trade that enables fast, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of trade documents reached unprecedented growth in Q3 of 2022

 

 

WAVE BL has seen over 12% quarter over quarter growth this year and has reached more than 100,000 eBLs in the first three quarters of 2022.

Noam Rosenfeld, CEO at WAVE BL, stated: "We are proud of the growth and mainstream adoption of our platform. We are already trusted by industry leaders such as MSC, ZIM, ONE, and Hapaq Lloyd and are focused on onboarding new customers and creating new offerings to supercharge the industry's efficiency, resilience and growth through our blockchain-based proprietary platform."

As the market leader in its sector, WAVE BL is also playing an important part in shaping the new global standards of DCSA, the Digital Container Shipping Association.

"Our continued focus on partnerships, strong customer experience, and ease of use of our platform, supported by our simple pricing model has enabled our customers and their business partners to connect and realize value from WAVE BL swiftly," says Bhavna Sethi, Chief Strategy Officer at WAVE BL. "As global trade is moving from paper-based to electronic trade documents, standardization across the industry is critical for industry transformation and as such we are proud to be compliant with DCSA standards for eBLs."

About WAVE BL

WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital platform that facilitates the traditional process of transferring original paper documents electronically. The proprietary solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of trade documents and other unique digital documents. WAVE BL's platform is designed to meet the needs of all parties involved in trade, from major market players, such as carriers and shipping companies, to agents, brokers, and banks.

For more information, visit www.wavebl.com

Media Contact:

Ms. Ilan WeissVP Marketingilan.weiss@wavebl.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953130/Wave_BL_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wave-bl-achieves-unprecedented-growth-in-q3-of-2022-301685146.html

in Evidenza