Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 09:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:50 Champions League, Milan-Inter in tv in chiaro: la decisione Agcom

10:26 Covid, mascherine in ospedali e Rsa: cosa cambia da 1 maggio, nuove regole

10:17 Da rapper a spia per la Cina: il caso di Pras Michel, ex dei Fugees

09:09 Carburante, nuovi ribassi prezzo benzina e gasolio oggi in Italia

08:45 Relyens, in 2022 supera quota 1 mld premi raccolti fatturato +11,6%

08:30 Ucraina, Zunino oggi il rientro in Italia: "Sto bene ma ho perso un amico"

08:10 Ucraina, "Russia teme controffensiva Kiev". Mosca intensifica attacchi a Bakhmut

07:52 Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa: in 24 ore oltre mille sull'isola

07:44 Italia-Gb, Meloni oggi a Londra: bilaterale con primo ministro Sunak

07:22 Ucraina, prima telefonata Xi Jinping-Zelensky da inizio guerra: la mossa di Pechino

00:01 Ue lancia il nuovo patto di stabilità, le novità

00:01 L'addio di Borghi spiazza il Pd, Renzi esulta: "Iv è viva, altri arriveranno"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

WE ARE BACK - Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2023 are ready to welcome you on 11-15 September in Pudong, Shanghai

27 aprile 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 28th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China) will be held on 11-15 September, 2023 at SNIEC as scheduled for 5 days. Maison Shanghai, the concurrent home furnishing exhibition, will be held at SWEECC for 4 days.

As one of the prominent exhibitions, the scale of Furniture China 2023, concurrently with Maison Shanghai 2023, is expected to reach 300,000㎡, more than 2,500 high-quality furniture and home furnishing exhibitors will gather to showcase the cutting-edge furniture design, advanced material application, intelligent manufacturing skill, low-carbon environmental protection technology, trendy lifestyle and innovative business model. 200,000+ professional buyers home and abroad from 160 countries and regions are expected to visit.

Floorplan: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/lp/prlp Visitor Registration: https://b8h.cn/Xvn9CK

200+ International Brands Come Back with HonorHigh-end Furniture, Fine materials, Modern Furnishings are under one roof

Up to now, 90% of the exhibition area of Furniture China & Maison Shanghai has been sold out, among which, 20,000+ sqm' International Brands Pavilion is about to receive the honor return of 5 national pavilions including France, Belgium, Turkey, Malaysia and Japan as well as more than 200 international brands.

Furthermore, there are also domestic brands with excellent international vision, including leading home furniture&design brands KukaHome, MANWAH, DESIGNHOME, EXPOCASA, YESWOOD, Sikexin, SLEEMON, Henglin, Keeson, LULACASA, Zhonghao, Dickson, FULL ITALIAN HOME, BP PLATINUM, Marsden, Zhihao, Boking, Tunni, Homepaint, UE and ILE, etc. The high-end materials Brands include Remacro, OKIN, Taien, LINAK, Loctek, Jiechang, CENRO, Mulin, Emomo, Kaidi, Limoss, Carya, LEXIN, TB, Yihuang, Jiali, PENGXIANG, AkzoNobel, BOFEI, Meixin, GONGRUI, EK Textile, Novatex, TONY VELUDO, GIORGIONE, OTE, Aumerry and Hightex, etc. The exhibitors of Maison Shanghai cover Boutique home decoration, fashion lighting, high-end carpet brand like Flolenco, D.Sky, ASOS, Youli, Subili, St.Duolan, LAMOME, etc. and designers brands like TELLS, FINETHINGWOW, etc in DOD.

Gathering The World's Attention

The overseas visitors of the exhibition expanded from 2,600 visits in 2002 to 21,078 visits in 2019, covering 160 countries and regions around the world.

The data speaks, there is no doubt about the strength of Furniture China as one of the world's leading furniture exhibitions and its strong attraction to overseas buyers from all over the world.

We are ready to meet you all onsite!11-15 SeptemberSNIEC & SWEECC, Pudong, Shanghai

Floorplan: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/lp/prlp Visitor Registration: https://b8h.cn/Xvn9CK

Media contact: Yolanda.Xu@imsinoexpo.comOrganizer: https://www.furniture-china.cn/en/about-fur/organizers

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/we-are-back---furniture-china-and-maison-shanghai-2023-are-ready-to-welcome-you-on-11-15-september-in-pudong-shanghai-301808130.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza concurrent home furnishing exhibition at SNIEC held at SWEECC Maison Shanghai
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli su lavoratori turismo e ristorazione, 76% irregolare
News to go
Parlamento Ue chiede di vietare dispositivi prodotti da Cina e Russia
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Invitiamo le aziende italiane a costruire nostro futuro"
Meteo Italia, primo maggio con piogge e temporali
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Con Xi discusso di pace giusta e duratura"
News to go
Coppa Italia, stasera semifinale Inter-Juve
News to go
Riforma patto di stabilità, la proposta: cosa cambia
News to go
Reggio Calabria, non in regola due terzi percettori fondi giovani agricoltori
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Pace deve essere giusta con rispetto integrità Paese"
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a raffica a Lampedusa
News to go
Dichiarazione redditi, tempi e scadenze
News to go
Chernobyl, 37 anni fa il disastro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza