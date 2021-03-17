Wealth Dynamix named as an 'Enabler' in new industry rankings aimed at the fast-changing wealth landscape

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a global leader in client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, has been given unique recognition in Aperture's inaugural Market Map for its WDX1 solution. Wealth Dynamix has been named as an 'Enabler' following assessment of WDX1, which continues to transform client lifecycle management in an industry that depends on deep and impactful relationships.

The Swiss headquartered strategy consultancy has launched the Market Map to challenge some of the longer-standing indices. The firm states that its evaluation methodology befits the fast-moving digital age by considering not only technology and business model innovation, but the critical role innovators play in giving firms in the nuanced wealth sector market advantage. Unlike Gartner's more established Magic Quadrant which commends firms plotted in the coveted 'top right corner,' the Market Map recognises the fundamental roles digital specialists play in advancing wealth and investment managers with varying propositions and service channels.

Aperture deems an 'Enabler' as a system with the capacity to "help wealth managers to augment their proposition without the constraints of their existing technology and business model." This is essential in the wealth marketplace, where legacy systems are considered one of the greatest obstacles in implementing a digital strategy and continue to be used in a large proportion of firms.

One of just two 'Enablers' within the Market Map, Wealth Dynamix scored most highly on technology and digital enablement. The report states, "There is much to like about the Wealth Dynamix solution," and calls out WDX1's provision of empowering information and tools that help relationship managers better manage their clients.

Gary Linieres, CEO and Co-Founder of Wealth Dynamix, says, "We are delighted to have been included in the first ever Market Map and to have been recognised for our very distinct role in advancing the specialist wealth sector. The world of wealth is changing fast, from the drivers that underpin wealth generation to the way in which clients choose to engage with their wealth managers. Firms have been further challenged of late with managing clients across their channels of choice which adds to the importance of effective lifecycle management and the complexities of the end-to-end client relationship. Our high scores for leveraging technology and our clients' existing business models reflect the flexibility of our bespoke solutions and the extensive sector expertise that we bring to the table."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457511/Wealth_Dynamix.jpg