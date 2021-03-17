Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 09:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:37 Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazione va avanti e dovrà accelerare"

08:18 Trump invita i repubblicani a vaccinarsi: "E' sicuro e funziona"

07:58 Vaccino Sputnik, Sileri: "Ora non ci può aiutare, per ok serve tempo"

07:43 Truffa vendita auto online, 12 arresti e sequestri in Piemonte

07:35 Covid Brasile, nuovo record di morti: oltre 2.800 in un giorno

07:18 Usa, sparatorie in tre centri benessere di Atlanta: otto morti

05:18 Coppa America, Luna Rossa k.o. e New Zealand vince America's Cup

00:03 AstraZeneca sospeso, come cambia piano vaccino Italia

22:52 Real-Atalanta 3-1, nerazzurri fuori agli ottavi di Champions

22:35 Vaccino AstraZeneca, Palù: "Dati tranquillizzano"

22:14 Covid, Biden: "Vacciniamo a tempi di record"

22:01 AstraZeneca sospeso, Galli: "Una bufala drammatica"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Wealth Dynamix named as an 'Enabler' in new industry rankings aimed at the fast-changing wealth landscape

17 marzo 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Dynamix, a global leader in client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, has been given unique recognition in Aperture's inaugural Market Map for its WDX1 solution. Wealth Dynamix has been named as an 'Enabler' following assessment of WDX1, which continues to transform client lifecycle management in an industry that depends on deep and impactful relationships.

 

Aperture Wealth Management Market Map

 

The Swiss headquartered strategy consultancy has launched the Market Map to challenge some of the longer-standing indices. The firm states that its evaluation methodology befits the fast-moving digital age by considering not only technology and business model innovation, but the critical role innovators play in giving firms in the nuanced wealth sector market advantage. Unlike Gartner's more established Magic Quadrant which commends firms plotted in the coveted 'top right corner,' the Market Map recognises the fundamental roles digital specialists play in advancing wealth and investment managers with varying propositions and service channels.

Aperture deems an 'Enabler' as a system with the capacity to "help wealth managers to augment their proposition without the constraints of their existing technology and business model." This is essential in the wealth marketplace, where legacy systems are considered one of the greatest obstacles in implementing a digital strategy and continue to be used in a large proportion of firms.

One of just two 'Enablers' within the Market Map, Wealth Dynamix scored most highly on technology and digital enablement. The report states, "There is much to like about the Wealth Dynamix solution," and calls out WDX1's provision of empowering information and tools that help relationship managers better manage their clients.

Gary Linieres, CEO and Co-Founder of Wealth Dynamix, says, "We are delighted to have been included in the first ever Market Map and to have been recognised for our very distinct role in advancing the specialist wealth sector. The world of wealth is changing fast, from the drivers that underpin wealth generation to the way in which clients choose to engage with their wealth managers. Firms have been further challenged of late with managing clients across their channels of choice which adds to the importance of effective lifecycle management and the complexities of the end-to-end client relationship. Our high scores for leveraging technology and our clients' existing business models reflect the flexibility of our bespoke solutions and the extensive sector expertise that we bring to the table."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1457511/Wealth_Dynamix.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza an enabler been named as an enabler been
Vedi anche
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza