Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:20 Nuova tessera sanitaria, cosa cambia e quando arriva

07:55 Guerra Ucraina, Bbc: "Da Russia 6mila euro a soldati siriani per combattere"

07:43 live Guerra Ucraina-Russia live, ultime notizie oggi: news ultima ora 31 marzo

07:33 Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia prepara vasta offensiva in Donbass"

07:21 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, cessate il fuoco a Mariupol dalle 9. Domani nuovi colloqui

00:12 Guerra Ucraina, cessate il fuoco a Mariupol e Russia via da Chernobyl

00:03 Stato emergenza, fine oggi: misure e green pass, cosa cambia da 1 aprile

23:54 Bonomi: "Dobbiamo mettere un tetto al prezzo del gas"

23:13 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Negoziati per ora solo parole"

22:04 Terremoto oggi al largo di Salina

21:13 Ucraina-Russia, Kadyrov boccia negoziati: "Niente compromessi"

21:04 Bruce Willis si ritira per malattia: cos'è l'afasia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Wemade Connect Announced Pre-Registration and Airdrop Promotion of Mobile NFT Game 'Every Farm'

31 marzo 2022 | 09.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Enjoy farming while having the opportunity to monetize the gaming experience

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean game developer and publisher Wemade Connect is opening pre-registration for its mobile non-fungible token (NFT) game, Every Farm, on March 31. 

 

Pre-registration will be available via the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. Players will  have a chance to win FLERO Token and limited decorative items, while Wemade Connect will also hold more promotions via its social media channels.

There will be three rounds of airdrop promotion(https://gleam.io/P0E3t/got-flero-token-the-first-round-of-everyfarm-airdrop) for Every Farm when pre-registration opens. Participants who participated in airdrop will have the opportunity to win FLERO Token.   Check out the official website(http://wemadeconnect.com/site/everyfarm/) for the latest updates.

A blockchain-powered game inspired by business management simulation Every Town, Every Farm utilizes the WEMIX global blockchain platform, including the FLERO token and NFTs globally. Players can look forward to an experience in farming while monetizing their in-game assets to fiat money.

Players can manage their own farms and grow the necessary crops that become vital ingredients for mills, factories, and restaurants. Players can also cook delicious meals and serve customers to earn in-game assets. In addition, players are rewarded with Hearts, which can be exchanged for FLERO tokens, the first gameplay-monetization experience.

Every Farm is about making a community, visiting their neighbors' farms, engaging in trade, and building relationships and businesses together.

"Every Farm is a game that not only provides users with a real farming experience but also allows players to earn tokens and NFTs – in other words, players can make money from their own crypto farm" explained Hodae Lee, CEO of Wemade Connect.

Be sure to pre-register early and receive update with the project and the rounds of the airdrop promotions via the official Every Farm channels below.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wemadeconnect.etgnft.everytown

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1606660575

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EVERYFARM-1461133294207479

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everyfarmglobal

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vJ5dRwWAtn

Telegram: https://t.me/everyfarm

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@everyfarm_official

About Wemade Connect

Wemade Connect is a global game company specializing in game development and publishing as well as an MCP (Master Contents Provider) that provides major content to the blockchain platform WEMIX. The company's key games that gained popularity in the global market include 'Everytown', 'Tap Tap Fish - Abyssrium', and 'My Secret Bistro'. The company is currently focusing on the integration of blockchain on its key games as well as discovering new blockchain-based games.

Media Contact

Jimin Leepr@wemadeconnect.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1776811/1st_photo__Every_Farm.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSWm1pfS5OE 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza mobile NFT Game NFT Wemade Connect Announced cellulare
Vedi anche
News to go
E' caro colazione al bar, caffè vola a +18%
News to go
Carburanti, frode fiscale: maxi operazione Gdf
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Gas Russia, pagamenti ancora in dollari e euro
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, torna l'inverno con pioggia e neve
News to go
Ucraina, bombardamenti su Croce Rossa a Mariupol
News to go
Chernobyl, appello della vice premier ucraina all'Onu
News to go
Nigeria fuori da Mondiali, caos allo stadio
News to go
Amianto, pensione di invalidità: domande entro il 31 marzo
News to go
Caserta, reperti archeologici di epoca romana trovati in officina meccanica
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Mondiali 2022, Portogallo e Polonia si qualificano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza