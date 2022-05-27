Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Maggio 2022
comunicato stampa

Wemade Connect Officially Launching Mobile P&E Game 'EVERY FARM'

27 maggio 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

'Every Farm' featuring diverse entertaining elements through farm management and social activities and an independent token system for actual profits

Delivering joy of P&E through actual economic environment and independent token system simulating business management involving production, sales strategy, etc.

SEOUL, Korea, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade Connect (CEO Ho-dae Lee) has released the mobile P&E (Play & Earn) game 'EVERY FARM' for the global market on the 26th.

'EVERY FARM' is a business management simulation genre mobile SNG built with blockchain technology. This game is built-in with an independent token system based on blockchain technology, and it provides stable and wide variety of services through the world's first and innovative P&E platform WEMIX.

'EVERY FARM' is a mobile game where users cultivate crops at their farms, engage in business activities such as cooking and selling food at restaurants, and enjoy social networking with in-game friends to obtain in-game tokens and Wemix tokens. Wemade Connect has developed the game to allow users who engage in such cultivation and financial activities to be able to act as the lead in business management simulation. Users can consume ingredient items obtained through financial activities at restaurants to obtain hearts. And these hearts can be exchanged into tokens (Flero tokens), which can be freely exchanged with virtual asset Wemix tokens. Also, users can sell valuable crops, foods, and beverages in the game to interact with friends and enjoy a natural economic environment, where they compete with other users to produce more harvest and dishes faster.

Wemade Connect CEO Ho-dae Lee explained, "Obtaining the Flero token and virtual assets in 'EVERY FARM' is simple. Just formulating strategies to produce and sell valuable crops, foods, and beverages, and interacting with your in-game friends to enjoy business management simulation will be enough to earn tokens and virtual assets."

Meanwhile, Wemade Connect is hosting a level-up event in celebration of the release of 'EVERY FARM' until June 16. Users can receive '[ALS] Vine House' upon reaching level 10, and receive 50,000 gold upon reaching level 20 and 30, and receive 100,000 gold upon reaching level 40.

Additional information on 'EVERY FARM' can be obtained through the following channels.

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wemadeconnect.etgnft.everytown

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1606660575

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EVERYFARM-1461133294207479

Twitter: https://twitter.com/everyfarmglobal

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vJ5dRwWAtn

Telegram: https://t.me/everyfarm

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@everyfarm_official

<About Wemade Connect>

Wemade Connect is a game development and publication enterprise with 90 million total game downloads. As the era of blockchain games began, Wemade Connect has been releasing blockchain games on its global blockchain platform WEMIX, and the company is also servicing non-blockchain games from various genres across the world. Wemade Connect is servicing successful games such as 'Every Town' and 'AbyssRium' in the global market, and the company is planning to release 10 new titles in the global market this year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825518/EVERY_FARM_title_image.jpg

