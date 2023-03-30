Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 23:07
comunicato stampa

Wemade signs strategic partnerships with three North American game developers, aims to add three games to its lineup

30 marzo 2023 | 15.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade, a South Korean gaming and blockchain giant, signed MOUs for strategic partnerships with three North American game developers Liithos Inc., Hit Factor Inc., and PM Champions LLC.

The companies met at GDC 2023 and agreed to join forces in expanding the WEMIX ecosystem. Ashfall by Liithos and Roshpit Champions 2 by PM Champions will onboard WEMIX PLAY, Wemade's blockchain game platform. Hit Factor will soon disclose details of its onboarding game.

"Today, Liithos and Wemade have entered into a strategic partnership to develop AAA Web 3 games for global audiences", said Michael Mumbauer, CEO of Liithos. "We couldn't be more thrilled to work alongside their blockchain gaming experience and leverage their experience and the WEMIX PLAY game platform for next generation audiences."

"We are honored to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with WEMIX," said Cooper Bachman, CEO of Hit Factor. "The team is incredibly excited to create engaging and groundbreaking experiences for our players around the world utilizing WEMIX's cutting-edge blockchain platform."

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Wemix, offering their expertise in blockchain technology and an extensive network of industry connections," said Ryan Racioppo, CEO of PM Champions. "Working with WEMIX will ensure the highest possible quality for our game upon release and underscores our commitment to delivering an unforgettable gaming experience for our players."

WEMIX PLAY currently focuses on building a more robust game line-up and genre diversifying for a more competitive edge. Various blockchain games are currently being serviced on the platform, information about which can be found on its official website  https://wemixplay.com/ .

Wemade participated in GDC 2023, held from 20th to 24th March, and had meetings with game developers from around the world. Several speeches were also given by its key members to introduce a vision of the blockchain game market and the strength of the global number 1 blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY.

About WEMADE"Where Games Change"

WEMADE is a renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience as well as a pioneer for mass adoption of blockchain technology in the global gaming industry. Through more than two decades of game development and servicing experience, WEMADE genuinely understands what it takes to create good games for the global gaming community.

About the WEMIX "Mega-ecosystem"

WEMIX is a robust EVM-compatible open source protocol powered by SPoA (Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus algorithm which is secured by 40 decentralized authority nodes operated by highly-qualified global partners as well as on-chain community DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), collectively known as the 40 WONDERS. It is designed to be an experience-based, platform-driven & service-oriented mega-ecosystem home to innovative projects and applications built by the community for the world.

About WEMIX PLAY"Life is Game"

WEMIX PLAY is the world's largest blockchain gaming platform servicing millions of gamers from around the globe. WEMIX PLAY opens a new door into the future of gaming through its modular transformation that implements Tokenomics, GameFi, Marketplace, and Community to good games. Onboarding WEMIX PLAY is the answer to all your questions. All you need to do as developers is to focus on creating good games.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044233/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867226/wemix_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wemade-signs-strategic-partnerships-with-three-north-american-game-developers-aims-to-add-three-games-to-its-lineup-301785958.html

