Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Covid, Crisanti: "Decenni per liberarci del virus"

16:51 Covid oggi Italia, 888 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 12 luglio

16:39 Variante Delta Italia e zona gialla, esperti divisi

16:13 Inps, piano strategico digitale è documento integrato e omnicomprensivo

15:34 La 'pastasciutta di Bonucci' arriva nel ristorante di Wembley

15:33 Ryanair assume, 2mila nuovi posti per piloti

15:20 Covid Germania oggi, contagi in salita

15:06 Stop all'inquinamento da mozziconi, al via #Cambiagesto

15:04 Covid oggi Fvg, 17 contagi: bollettino 12 luglio

14:37 Euro 2020, razzismo contro giocatori diventa caso politico

14:20 Calabria regionali 2021, "scienziata Amalia Bruni candidata centrosinistra"

13:57 Covid Puglia, oggi 19 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 12 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Werfen Companies Unite Under One Name And One Brand

12 luglio 2021 | 14.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

—Instrumentation Laboratory, Inova Diagnostics and Biokit Organizationally Transform and Now Share Werfen Name—

BARCELONA, Spain, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werfen today announced that its companies, including Instrumentation Laboratory (IL), Inova Diagnostics (Inova), and Biokit, are uniting under one name and one brand—Werfen. As part of this effort, the Company has completed organizational transitions and adopted a new global brand identity, including a new corporate logo.

New Werfen Logo

While IL, Inova and Biokit have been part of Werfen since 1992, 2009, and 1973, respectively, they will now be known simply as Werfen. The Company has been known as Werfen outside of North America since 2014.

"This transformation represents a natural evolution for Werfen, strengthening our global leadership position in specialized diagnostics, and positively impacting our ability to drive innovation and support our customers," said Carlos Pascual, CEO at Werfen. "By sharing one global identity, with the same vision and strategic objectives, our teams around the world will maximize collaboration to set new standards for products and services in Hemostasis, Acute Care, Autoimmunity and OEM diagnostics."

The strategic hubs for the Company's key business lines will now be led by Chief Operating Officers, and operate as Werfen Headquarters and Technology Centers. These include Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics, in Bedford, MA, USA; Autoimmunity in San Diego, CA, USA; and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) in Barcelona, Spain. Additional Technology Centers are based in Orangeburg, NY, USA; San Diego, CA, USA; and Munich, Germany.

Management and organization of Werfen's Commercial Operations in North America will now be consolidated, covering Hemostasis, Acute Care and Autoimmunity, based in Bedford, MA, and led by Senior Vice President, Brian P. Durkin. Field Service and Customer Service functions will be unified across business lines, while Sales, Applications, Marketing and Technical Support will remain specialized.

With a new logo and brand colors, Werfen adopts a new brand identity—evoking innovation and humanity. The new Werfen logo is modern, strong and singular, signifying unity in the Company's quest to deliver innovation after innovation, for every patient whose life could depend upon the quality of a test result. The new logo will be incorporated into the Company's products and communication vehicles gradually, over time.

Werfen has direct commercial operations in more than 30 countries, and 5,500 employees. Their leading Hemostasis, Acute Care and Autoimmunity products and services are used by thousands of hospitals and commercial laboratories, with more than 1.8 million patient blood samples tested on their systems every day.

The legal names for IL, Inova and Biokit, and any contracts or purchasing agreements, are unaffected by this change.

Werfen (www.werfen.com), founded in 1966, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of specialized diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The Company's business lines include Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics (ACD), Autoimmunity, and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Werfen's Hemostasis portfolio includes ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family Hemostasis Testing Systems, ACL AcuStar® system, ACL Elite® systems, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, along with the comprehensive line of HemosIL® assays. The ACD portfolio includes the GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 3500 system with iQM, GEM Premier ChemSTAT™ system, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ systems, VerifyNow™ platelet function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The Autoimmunity portfolio includes Aptiva®, BIO-FLASH®, NOVA View®, AUTOLoader and QUANTA-Lyser® 3000 systems, and QUANTA Link® data management solutions. The OEM business line offers services for end-to-end development and manufacturing of customized immunoassays and biomaterials for diagnostic companies.

The Werfen logo is a trademark of Werfen.  GEM, Premier, GEM Premier ChemSTAT, GEMweb, iQM, ChemSTAT, HemosIL, ACL, ACL TOP, ACL Elite, ACL AcuStar, ReadiPlasTin, RecombiPlasTin, SynthASil, SynthAFax, ROTEM, Hemochron, VerifyNow and Avoximeter are trademarks of Instrumentation Laboratory Company and/or one of its subsidiaries or parent companies, and may be registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other jurisdictions. Aptiva, QUANTA-Lyser, QUANTA Lite, QUANTA Link, QUANTA Flash, NOVA View, NOVA Lite are registered trademarks of Inova Diagnostics, Inc.  BIO-FLASH is a registered trademark of Biokit S.A. All other product names, company names, marks, logos, and symbols are trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1561045/Werfen_Logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza One Name Werfen Werfen companies unite Instrumentation Laboratory
Vedi anche
News to go
Europei, festeggiamenti in tutta Italia per vittoria: 15 feriti a Milano
News to go
Cuba, proteste contro la crisi economica
News to go
M5S, accordo trovato tra Grillo e Conte
"Chiama mamma", Chiesa e lo smartphone - video
Bonucci e la pastasciutta per i tifosi inglesi - Video
News to go
Italia campione d'Europa, azzurri da Mattarella e Draghi
News to go
Haiti, arrestato presunto mandante omicidio presidente Moise
News to go
Italia campione d'Europa dopo 53 anni
News to go
Istat: giù reddito e nascite, ma ripresa è vicina
Covid, contagi in crescita in Italia: tasso positività vicino all'1%
News to go
Berrettini si inchina a Djokovic nella finale di Wimbledon
Il volo di De Rossi, la festa nello spogliatoio - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza