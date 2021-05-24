Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:55
Westinghouse Continues Investing In Poland

24 maggio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Establishing Global Shared Service Center in Kraków

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company today announced further investment in Poland with the establishment of a world-class global shared service center in Kraków.

The new location, Westinghouse's first in Poland, will open in Zalbocie Business Park B in August 2021. In the first stage, the center will employ nearly 150 highly skilled workers in various functions supporting the global organization of  Westinghouse.

"Westinghouse is well-positioned to help Poland meet its energy goals through in-country investments in nuclear technologies," said Westinghouse President and CEO Patrick Fragman. "High-quality, in-country talent will expand our diverse team of more than 9,000 employees across the world and help Westinghouse to play an even stronger role in Poland's viable energy industry, while also leveraging our Polish capabilities in the rest of the world." 

The announcement of the shared service center comes shortly after a series of milestones reinforcing Westinghouse's commitment to Poland's carbon-free future. This includes the finalization of an Inter-Governmental Agreement between Poland and the United States on cooperation for the implementation of the country's nuclear energy program, as well as a recent meeting between Mr. Fragman and Poland's Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski.

The Westinghouse AP1000® nuclear power plant is best-in-class technology with the highest safety and operational ability in the market. The operating plants continue to set industry records in the ease and duration of commissioning and refueling outages, as well as outstanding capacity factors, in addition to the unique passive safety features.

This innovative nuclear energy technology would not only provide Poland with clean and carbon-free energy and greater energy security, but also a vast amount of qualified and durable jobs in-country through the nuclear supply chain networks, and during the whole lifetime of the operating plants.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External CommunicationsWestinghouse Electric CompanyTelephone: +1 412-374-4744Email: cassels@westinghouse.com

Establishing Global Shared Service Center Westinghouse Continues Investing In Poland Shared Service Center In
