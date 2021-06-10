Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 13:54
Westinghouse-Energoatom Moving Together Towards Fuel Diversification

10 giugno 2021 | 12.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Contract signed for the VVER-440 fuel licensing, marking an important step forward in delivering VVER-440 fuel to Rivne nuclear power plant

KYIV, Ukraine, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Westinghouse Electric Company signed a contract with the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NNEGC Energoatom), in the presence of the Minister of Energy Mr Halushchenko, for the development and delivery of licensing documentation for Westinghouse VVER-440 fuel to Rivne power plant in Ukraine.

Westinghouse-Energoatom contracting signing on June 10, 2021. Pictured from left: Mr. Petro Kotin, Energoatom’s Acting President, Ukraine Minister of Energy Mr. Herman Halushchenko, Mr. Aziz Dag Westinghouse Vice President and Managing Director Northern and Eastern Europe

 

Required by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU), the licensing documentation is a prerequisite for Energoatom's safety analysis report for safe and reliable use of Westinghouse latest generation of fuel assemblies in Rivne VVER-440 unit 2.

"We are pleased to continue supporting our customer in their fuel diversification strategy. This process is a key safety pre-condition for nuclear fuel delivery and operation," said Aziz Dag, Westinghouse Vice President and Managing Director Northern and Eastern Europe. "As a leading company in the nuclear industry, Westinghouse has a proven track record in supporting the nuclear licensing process for its fuel designs around the world."

"This agreement represents an important step forward as it contributes to always improve the performance and reliability of our plants," said Petro Kotin, Energoatom's Acting President. "We are certain that our enhanced partnership with Westinghouse will enable greater energy security of Ukraine."

Westinghouse VVER-1000 fuel is already in operation in six nuclear reactors in Ukraine. Rivne 3 is scheduled to receive its first reload of Westinghouse VVER-1000 fuel this year, which will raise the number of nuclear power plants using Westinghouse high-performing fuel technology to 7 units in Ukraine.

There is an increasing interest for the latest generation of VVER-440 fuel assemblies as it offers superior fuel economics, excellent performance and reliability meeting both high safety and quality standards. As for the first reload of Westinghouse VVER-440 nuclear fuel, it is expected to be loaded into the core of Rivne 2 in 2024.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

Westinghouse contact: Thuy LaTelephone: +33 1 69 18 54 29Email: lat@westinghouse.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530661/Ukraine_contract_signature_2.jpg 

 

in Evidenza