Westinghouse Expands its European Footprint with New Ultra-Modern Workshop in France

As a pioneer and world leader in services to the nuclear industry, Westinghouse is investing in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region with a new Welding & Mechanics Solutions (WMS) center to design and develop innovative solutions for its energy customers in Europe.

ORSAY, France, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 4th edition of the Choose France Summit held in Versailles, Westinghouse announces the creation of its Welding & Mechanics Solutions (WMS) center. Based in Chaponnay, near Lyon, this ultra-modern workshop is designed to provide the best mechanical welding and machining solutions to meet the increased needs of its customers. WMS will also offer solutions that include non-destructive testing, safety analysis and component supply services in collaboration with Westinghouse entities in Europe and the United States.

This investment reinforces Westinghouse's historical presence in France, where the company has been established since 1958. By 2022, the company plans to hire and train at least 60 new employees – machining operators, welders, technicians and engineers - thus contributing to the industrial and economic development of the region.

"We continue to build on our technological expertise to bring the best solutions to our European customers," said Tarik Choho, president of Westinghouse EMEA Operating Plant Services Business Unit. "The fast-growing demand from our customers proves once again that it is increasingly necessary to develop local know-how."

Proven technological know-how The level of safety required in the nuclear industry involves an ever-increasing volume of maintenance and repair work, as well as a higher standard of excellence, particularly in strategic welding and non-destructive testing operations. In addition, regulatory requirements call for the use of the best available technology. Westinghouse has a strong and recognized expertise in these areas. The company benefits from extensive experience in the United States through its subsidiary Westinghouse PCI and from the qualification in France of innovative processes for carrying out high-precision welding and inspection operations in difficult-to-access areas.

This specific know-how makes Westinghouse a partner of choice for long-term operations programs which aim to continuously improve the safety of nuclear power plants and increase the life extension of the nuclear power plants.

This specific know-how makes Westinghouse a partner of choice for long-term operations programs which aim to continuously improve the safety of nuclear power plants and increase the life extension of the nuclear power plants.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world.

