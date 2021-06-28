Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:57 Santa Maria Capua Vetere, inchiesta su agenti partita da audio

15:51 Cristiano Ronaldo, futuro tra Juventus e Psg

15:44 Pride 2021, Marrazzo: "Cristo Lgbt azione simbolica"

15:35 Covid oggi Puglia, 9 nuovi contagi: bollettino 28 giugno

15:30 Euro 2020, Italia si inginocchia? Azzurri verso il sì

15:26 Ucb, ok Chmp Ema per farmaco anti-psoriasi a placche da moderata a grave

15:02 Ddl Zan, Letta: "Scriverò a Salvini, confronto in Parlamento"

15:02 Covid, ischemia cerebrale dopo virus: bimba di 9 anni salvata a Roma

14:46 Rifiuti a Roma, Raggi verso ordinanza per apertura discarica Albano

14:22 Astrofisica, a Elena Aprile e Patrizia Caraveo il 'Premio E. Fermi'

13:45 Covid Basilicata, oggi 18 contagi: bollettino 28 giugno

13:45 Covid Grecia oggi, 150 euro ai giovani che si vaccinano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Westinghouse Expands its European Footprint with New Ultra-Modern Workshop in France

28 giugno 2021 | 12.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

As a pioneer and world leader in services to the nuclear industry, Westinghouse is investing in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region with a new Welding & Mechanics Solutions (WMS) center to design and develop innovative solutions for its energy customers in Europe.

ORSAY, France, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 4th edition of the Choose France Summit held in Versailles, Westinghouse announces the creation of its Welding & Mechanics Solutions (WMS) center. Based in Chaponnay, near Lyon, this ultra-modern workshop is designed to provide the best mechanical welding and machining solutions to meet the increased needs of its customers. WMS will also offer solutions that include non-destructive testing, safety analysis and component supply services in collaboration with Westinghouse entities in Europe and the United States.

Westinghouse Welding & Mechanics Solutions (France)

This investment reinforces Westinghouse's historical presence in France, where the company has been established since 1958. By 2022, the company plans to hire and train at least 60 new employees – machining operators, welders, technicians and engineers - thus contributing to the industrial and economic development of the region.

"We continue to build on our technological expertise to bring the best solutions to our European customers," said Tarik Choho, president of Westinghouse EMEA Operating Plant Services Business Unit. "The fast-growing demand from our customers proves once again that it is increasingly necessary to develop local know-how."

Proven technological know-how The level of safety required in the nuclear industry involves an ever-increasing volume of maintenance and repair work, as well as a higher standard of excellence, particularly in strategic welding and non-destructive testing operations. In addition, regulatory requirements call for the use of the best available technology. Westinghouse has a strong and recognized expertise in these areas. The company benefits from extensive experience in the United States through its subsidiary Westinghouse PCI and from the qualification in France of innovative processes for carrying out high-precision welding and inspection operations in difficult-to-access areas.

This specific know-how makes Westinghouse a partner of choice for long-term operations programs which aim to continuously improve the safety of nuclear power plants and increase the life extension of the nuclear power plants.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

Westinghouse contact: Chantal DorangeTelephone: +34 661756710Email: chantal.dorange@westinghouse.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552701/Westinghouse_Welding_Mechanics_Solutions.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
world leader As a pioneer Westinghouse Expands its European footprint world
Vedi anche
News to go
Santa Maria Capua Vetere, 52 misure cautelari per agenti penitenziaria
News to go
Inail, 175mila contagi Covid sul lavoro
News to go
Raid Usa a confine Siria-Iraq, 6 morti
News to go
Euro 2020, Belgio sfida l'Italia ai quarti di finale
News to go
Canada, altre due chiese in fiamme
Estate 2021, vacanze: i consigli anti-truffa di polizia e Airbnb
News to go
Covid, particelle viaggiano anche sui pollini: lo studio
News to go
Strage Ustica, 41 anni dopo: il ricordo di Mattarella
News to go
Rave clandestino a Maleo, allarme per focolaio variante Delta
News to go
Puglia, l'ordinanza vieta il lavoro nei campi nelle ore più calde
Euro 2020, l'Italia soffre ma vola ai quarti di finale
Covid Italia, tasso positività stabile: ma cresce allarme per variante Delta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza