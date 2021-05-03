Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:06 Pio e Amedeo, Marrazzo (Partito Gay): "Per 'ricchione' c'è gente che si è uccisa"

19:53 Covid, Montesano: "Sabato in piazza per inoculare il virus del dubbio"

19:44 Palermo, esplosione in una macelleria alla Stazione: feriti

19:35 Tifosi Inter al Duomo, Lopalco: "Inevitabili catene di contagio con grandi folle"

19:35 Grillo, Procura chiude indagini per stupro di gruppo: depositati nuovi atti

19:13 Covid Portogallo, 180 contagi e nessun morto

19:11 'Il silenzio dei giorni', in libreria il romanzo d'esorsio di Rosa Maria Di Natale

19:11 Omicidio Vannini, difesa Ciontoli: "Stasera si costituiranno in carcere"

19:04 Covid Lazio, 55 positivi in comunità indiana di Borgo Hermada a Terracina

18:53 Omicidio Vannini, i genitori di Marco: "Giustizia è fatta"

18:51 Tifosi Inter contro Ermal Meta: "Albanese di m..."

18:46 Omicidio Vannini, Cassazione: condanne definitive per i Ciontoli

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Westinghouse Grows CANDU Capabilities

03 maggio 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Acquisition will provide customized customer solutions

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Laveer Engineering, a specialized nuclear engineering firm in Ontario, Canada. The acquisition will further expand Westinghouse's CANDU capabilities, enabling the company to deploy its expertise to CANDU reactor operators worldwide. It also brings a unique combination of tooling and nuclear plant design to Westinghouse customers.

"We are always looking to bring our customers the most innovative and customized solutions," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer. "Acquiring Laveer Engineering will strengthen our offerings in the Canadian market and complement our existing global operations and our portfolio of engineering, life extension, and field services across all reactor types."

There are 30 CANDU reactors globally in operation in Canada, Argentina, China, India, Romania, and South Korea. The acquisition provides Westinghouse a more robust platform for outage maintenance services throughout the many CANDU markets.

"Both companies share a similar philosophy of innovation and a desire to execute projects at the highest level," said Peter Gowthorpe, Director of Laveer Engineering. "In addition, Westinghouse is committed to attracting and growing young talent to be the leaders of tomorrow. I look forward to our future as part of Westinghouse, and I am excited to see what we can accomplish together."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External CommunicationsWestinghouse Electric CompanyTelephone: +1 412-374-4744Email: cassels@westinghouse.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
accorto provido Westinghouse Grows CANDU Capabilities company
Vedi anche
Fedez, Ranucci: "Brutta pagina, bene scuse Rai"
Galli: "Zangrillo? Non fa il virologo"
Scienza&Salute: 'allergie, intestino e salute della donna'
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza