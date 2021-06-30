Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland

Launch of Front-End Engineering and Design activities

WARSAW, Poland, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has announced the launch of Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work under a grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to progress the nuclear energy program in Poland. The FEED will be a major step forward in bringing the project closer to realization. It is also one of the key elements in the implementation of the Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) between Poland and the United States regarding cooperation to develop a civil nuclear power program. The preparation of the FEED will be mostly funded by the United States government.

"We thank the Polish and U.S. governments for the IGA and for U.S. support in leading the FEED financing. The FEED activities are a major step in advancing Poland's nuclear power plant program, and Westinghouse looks forward to presenting the Polish government with the most advanced and competitive technology offer for this very important project," said Elias Gedeon, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations at Westinghouse.

Westinghouse will execute the FEED together with Bechtel Power Corp., an engineering, construction, and project management partner. It will be based on Westinghouse AP1000® technology which offers the highest safety, operability, and load following capability available in the market. The front-end engineering study will be reviewed after one year by the Polish government to help in its selection of the best partner for the nuclear power plant program.

Long-term strategic cooperation between Poland, the United States and Westinghouse would improve energy security for the country, help radically reduce CO2 emissions and maintain reliable electricity generation following the retirement of older coal-fired units.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

