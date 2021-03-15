Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 15 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 16:21
Westinghouse Positioned To Help Poland Realize PEP2040 Energy Goals

15 marzo 2021 | 15.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Driving clean, carbon-free energy through advanced nuclear power

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company has announced intentions to invest in nuclear technologies in Poland, following a meeting between Westinghouse Chief Executive Officer Patrick Fragman and Poland's Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski in Warsaw.  The meeting came as a result of a finalized Inter-Governmental Agreement between Poland and the United States on cooperation for the implementation of the nuclear energy program, which includes a plan to transfer technology from the United States to the Polish Nuclear Power Program and develop a comprehensive investment scheme with participation of U.S. entities.

Westinghouse President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Fragman and Poland’s Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Piotr Naimski meet on March 15, 2021 in Warsaw.

"We commend the Polish Government for their vision and leadership to address carbon emissions, air pollution and increasing demands for reliable energy," said Patrick Fragman, Westinghouse Chief Executive Officer. "Westinghouse has a long history of successful, nuclear innovation and is well-positioned to partner with Poland to address their needs, create jobs, and secure the country's energy future."

According to the recently adopted Poland's Energy Policy 2040 (PEP 2040), the Polish Government desires to build six to nine GW of electricity from generation III or III+ pressurized water reactors by 2043 to replace retired coal-fired capacity.

The Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear power plant offers the highest safety and operability available in the market.  The operating plants continue to set industry records in the ease and duration of commissioning and refueling outages, as well as outstanding capacity factors.

If selected as the nuclear power partner, Westinghouse will source and develop a nuclear supply chain estimated to create more than 2,000 jobs in Poland, ensuring the highest quality of components, expertise, and accountability. These wider investment plans were discussed during the meeting between CEO Patrick Fragman and Grzegorz Słomkowski, Board Member of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

Contact: Sarah CassellaDirector, External Communications Westinghouse Electric Company Telephone: +1 412-374-4744 Email: cassels@westinghouse.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456225/Westinghouse_Electric_Company_Poland_Visit.jpg

