Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021
#WeToo launches movement to bring leading businesses and individuals into the fight against child abuse

17 settembre 2021 | 12.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA and PARIS, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeToo, the world's first global organisation to eradicate child abuse, launches today. It will bring together leading businesses and individuals to raise funds and awareness to help tackle the growing abuse of children worldwide.

UNICEF and the World Health Organisation estimate that every year 55 million children in Europe – and about a billion worldwide – are the victims of physical, sexual, or psychological abuse or neglect. That is more children than the population of Europe being abused globally.

While both governments and NGOs such as UNICEF have done much to tackle child abuse, the problem is still growing, made worse by the COVID pandemic. #WeToo aims to bring the private sector's dynamism and resources into the work of ending child abuse.

It will do so in three ways:

The movement's first event takes place on October 16, 2021, with a global DJ'ed yoga event hosted by Stewart Gilchrist and Friends, with sessions being held in the Himalayas, London, Paris, Bali, Copenhagen, Shanghai and New York.

"Children's voices need to be prioritized and heard, not silenced. It is timely and appropriate that adults unite and commit to stopping child abuse, and I am so delighted that leading figures in the private sector have offered to help us solve this pressing and urgent global child abuse crisis. This is just what is needed to improve the outlook for our children," said Hanna Dam-Stokholm, #WeToo's founder.

#WeToo has already agreed to work alongside one of the world's leading professional service providers Ernst & Young, Live Nation, the world's leading live music promoter, and Concordium, the leading blockchain company.

The organisation's campaign plan has been drawn up by the #WeToo Expert Committee, comprising some of the world's best child protection experts, such as Dr Pierre Levy-Soussan, an expert at the French Tribunals and international child protection expert, and Dr Rasmus Kjeldahl, Director of the Danish children's NGO "Børns Vilkår."

#WeToo already has in place an exciting agenda of forthcoming events, campaigns, alliances and concerts, more details of which will be released at a later date.

About Hanna Dam-Stokholm

Senior expertise from the logistics sector and in launching and building luxury brands globally (A.P.Moller-Maersk, Estee Lauder, KAO...). Activist, determined to stop ignorance of child abuse and conjugal violence.

#WeToo contact: Maribel Conti Press Officermaribelc@wetoo.info +44 (0)7557 4918606 Rue de la Rôtisserie, 1204 Genève, Switzerland15 Rue Danielle Casanova, 75001 Paris, France

