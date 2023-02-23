WFP chief Beasley has audience with Francis

The impact on millions of people of war and natural disasters and "unprecedented hunger" was the focus of talks between UN World Food Programme chief David Beasley and Pope Francis on Thursday.

"Just had the incredible honour of meeting His Holiness Pope Francis, @Pontifex," Beasley tweeted after the papal audience.

"We talked about the millions of people suffering from war, natural disasters and unprecedented hunger. Let us work together to bring peace and hope to families around the world," the tweet continued.