WFP, Coca-Cola Foundation boost sustainability in Egypt

The UN World Food Programme and The Coca-Cola Foundation have signed an accord to help some 1,000 farmers and their families benefit from sustainable agriculture, renewable energy in Luxor, central Egypt, WFP said in a statement on Wednesday.

"WFP and The Coca-Cola Foundation's first-time collaboration pushes forward our organizations’ shared vision for a sustainable and green future," said Praveen Agrawal, WFP Representative and Country Director in Egypt.

"Through the use of 21st century technologies and advanced agriculture practices, we can empower communities to produce more with less, promoting critical building blocks of efficiency and sustainability towards achieving food security for all."

Under the accord, Coca-Cola is helping fund a two-year programme in which WFP will partner Egypt's agriculture ministry (MALR) to build a model farm using green energy and water-saving techniques to conserve limited land and natural resources in Luxor.

The model farm will give farmers with access to markets through enhanced value chains, and promote sustainable income through environmentally friendly agriculture, according to the WFP statement.

The programme focuses on maximizing the efficiency of water available for irrigation in line with Egypt's government policies to shift towards modern irrigation techniques, the statement said.

The Coca-Cola Foundation has long aspired to build collaboration across organizations and institutions to create a robust network of support and drive collective action, awarding more than US$1.5 billion in grants to support initiatives around the world, said its president, Saadia Madsbjerg.

"And as we join forces with WFP, we fulfil a mission to make a difference in global communities by investing in transformative ideas that address some of our most pressing global challenges,” Madsbjerg stated.

Most recently, The Coca-Cola Foundation has adjusted its focus to specifically address sustainable access to water, the circular economy and other issues impacting communities the foundation is assisting, she said.

"It’s crucial that we collectively pool efforts to develop and support under-resourced communities in staying current in an ever-evolving 21st century," Madsbjerg underlined.

The new initiative builds on WFP and MALR's existing rural development programme which has increased arable land through land consolidation and reduced water consumption by 60 percent, improving irrigation efficiency and cutting costs, the WFP statement noted.

The use of clean energy and water-saving techniques have significantly reduced the risks of waterborne diseases, protecting up to 60-70 percent of crop yield and enhancing farmers' profits, the statement added.