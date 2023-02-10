WFP gets life-saving food to 115,000 in Syria, Turkey quake zone

The UN World Food Programme has managed to deliver urgently needed nourishment to 115,000 people in Syria and Turkey since two powerful earthquakes struck the region on Monday, killing tens of thousands and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless in freezing outdoor temperatures.

“We’re providing mainly hot meals, ready-to-eat food rations and family food packages - things that require no cooking facilities and can be consumed immediately,” WFP's Middle East and North Africa regional director Corinne Fleischer said on Friday, cited by a WFP statement.

In southeast Turkey, WFP is giving a total 73,000 refugees and people left homeless by the earthquakes weekly family food baskets and giving municipalities food for soup kitchens to give quake survivors daily cooked meals for around 200,000 people daily for two weeks in Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis and Kahramanmaras provinces, said the statement.

“For the thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, food is one of the top needs right now and our priority is to get it to the people who need it fast," Fleischer added.

Rome-based WFP will increase its assistance to Syrian refugees as well as provide food rations for Turkish citizens displaced by the quakes and sheltering in temporary accommodation camps, the statement said.

Fleischer warned that WFP was running out of food stocks in northwest Syria - where 90% of the population relies on humanitarian aid - and called for more border crossings to be opened from Turkey.

WFP said it is appealing for US$77 million for international donors to allow to give and food rations and hot meals to a total 874,000 quake-hit people in Turkey and Syria. This figure includes 284,000 newly homeless in Syria and 590,000 in Turkey, among them 45,000 refugees and 545,000 internally displaced people, according to the statement.