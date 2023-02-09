WFP trucks vital food to 17,000 quake victims in Turkey

The United Nations World Food Programme is transporting food for 17,000 people across Turkey, where over 16,000 people have died and tens of thousands were injured and left homeless after two powerful earthquakes struck the region on Monday.

"We're rolling! @WFP trucks on the move in #Turkiye, carrying enough food for 17,000 people impacted by the earthquake," read the tweet.

"Final destination: Osmaniye Cevdetiye camp, where thousands of families have taken shelter after losing their homes," the tweet added.