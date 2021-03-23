Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 13:10
Whale Cloud Becomes World's First Company to Achieve Platinum Badge from TM Forum for Open API Conformance

23 marzo 2021
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NANJING, China, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale Cloud, a leading technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, has achieved TM Forum's Platinum Open API Conformance Certification for its ZSmart BSS/OSS suite, which keeps Whale Cloud in the top position leading the industry in the number of conformant and certified Open API implementations. With this achievement, Whale Cloud became the first TM Forum member in the world to earn a Platinum status.

TM Forum's Open API program is creating an Open API suite which is a set of standard REST based APIs enabling rapid, repeatable, and flexible integration among operations and management systems, making it easier to create, build and operate complex innovative services.

As a supporter of the adoption of TM Forum's Open APIs, Whale Cloud is committed to bringing benefits of standardization, innovation and agility to our customers.

The ZSmart BSS/OSS suite assists CSPs to facilitate business agility, minimize costs, increase new revenue streams, as well as enhancing customer engagement. The suite reorganizes the entire system into a unified cloud-native architecture, offering fully decoupled capability centers SaaS, IaaS and PaaS; TMF Open APIs for front end channels, partner and verticals; E2E DevOps pipeline and management tool; and also supporting SaaS commercial model. In addition, the suite provides excellent 5G Out of the Box (OOTB) capabilities, such as multi-dimensional charging, SBI interface adaptor, business flow for both SA and NSA mode, as well as partner onboarding, slicing management, hybrid provisioning, for verticals such as automotive, healthcare, and public transportation.

"We are very honored to be the first company to receive a Platinum badge from TM Forum for Open API Conformance. Whale Cloud's BSS/OSS suite accelerates CSPs transformation journey and provides innovative services to operators to help them stay competitive in the market. The suite makes use of certified Open APIs to enable business agility, create new products and services by providing and consuming services from external third parties, and reduce time to market to deliver new business solutions," said Zhengcang XIAO, CTO, Whale Cloud International.

"Congratulations to Whale Cloud for its Platinum Open API Conformance Certification. This certification demonstrates that Whale Cloud has successfully completed the implementation of 20 Open APIs, which are critical to building new digital services and applications," said George Glass, CTO, TM Forum. "To date, TM Forum's Open APIs have been used by 24,000 users from 2,000 companies with 370,000 downloads worldwide. We thank Whale Cloud for their commitment to TM Forum and to the Open API standards which benefit the whole ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our collaboration on new concepts and innovations to improve our industry."

For more information, please visit: https://online.iwhalecloud.com/

 

