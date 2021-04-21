Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:13 Covid, "sì a incontri senza mascherine e distanze per i vaccinati"

18:12 Covid vaccino Lombardia, da mezzanotte 22 aprile prenotazioni al via per 60-64enni

17:58 Covid Gb, 2.400 contagi e 22 morti

17:57 Ruby ter, domani sentenza a Siena: Berlusconi resta al San Raffaele

17:45 Covid Italia, oggi 13.884 contagi e 364 morti: bollettino 21 aprile

17:34 Covid Sardegna, oggi 303 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 21 aprile

17:24 Gessica Notaro, Cassazione: "Nessuna attenuante per chi sfregia con acido"

17:24 Covid Calabria, oggi 471 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 21 aprile

17:07 Riaperture, coprifuoco alle 23 e ristoranti al chiuso: richieste Regioni al governo

17:03 Fedez vs Ostellari: "Su ddl Zan fa il caz.. che gli pare"

17:02 Test salivari a scuola, cosa dicono gli esperti

16:52 Covid Campania, oggi 1.881 contagi e 30 morti: bollettino 21 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Who Says Crime Doesn't Pay?

21 aprile 2021 | 15.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MOB RELATED NFTS MUSCLE IN ON THE BLOCKCHAIN

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many well-known gangsters may be buried in the desert, or sleeping with the fishes, but the tools of their trade are alive, well and ripe for the taking, at least in the digital world.

The founders of the Las Vegas Mob Experience, owners of the largest collection of authentic organized crime artifacts, memorabilia, photos and videos ever assembled, are relaunching their interactive experience with an added twist.

Now simply "The Mob Experience," the company will be releasing select Signature items from its extensive collection through OpenSea for purchase as NFTs for a two week period beginning on April 22, 2021. 

Signature Artifact NFTs can be viewed at https://MobExperienceNFT.com.

NFTs, or non- fungible tokens,  have become the digital counterpart to all things collectable. Even those who have passed on can have their encrypted signatures kept alive on the blockchain.

The Mob Experience's initial release of 8 of its most precious artifacts in its NFT series will include such signature items as:

The idea to partner with The Mob Experience in converting the most coveted pieces of its collection into NFTs, was the brainchild of successful model and actor, turned entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor, Michael Evers.

Mr. Evers, said "Never before has a museum quality collection been tied to the NFT market.  The opportunity for Mob fans and collectors, as well as NFT owners, to be the only one in the world to own an extraordinary and unique, One of a Kind piece of history is an exciting new first for the NFT marketplace." Evers continued, "Additionally, each owner of an NFT will have the opportunity to have their name or nickname on display in The Mob Experience's Las Vegas real world location alongside the actual physical artifact tied to the NFT they acquired."

Jay Bloom, the original founder of the Las Vegas Mob Experience and current Chairmen of Pegasus Group Holdings, LLC. said "We are excited about the prospect of bringing ownership of these signature pieces as NFTs to the public and making them available to Mob and NFT fans worldwide.  Each piece in our collection of 1,500 artifacts is a one of a kind with a story to tell, so too are our initial NFT offerings each going to be a 1 of 1."

The Mob Experience plans to open its interactive, brick and mortar location in a Las Vegas venue during the first quarter of 2022, where the physical artifacts behind the NFTs will be prominently on display. 

Contact:Carolyn FarkasCFarkas@MobExperience.com702-378-4877      

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza MOB RELATED NFTS MUSCLE RELATED NFTS MUSCLE RELATED NFTS MUSCLE
Vedi anche
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza