Giovedì 22 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 09:27
09:26 Terremoto Messico, nuova scossa magnitudo 6.7

09:17 'Se muoio sopravvivimi', la battaglia di un figlio

09:16 Gender, Pillon: 'Da medici italiani protocolli Tavistock per transizione, governo intervenga'

09:14 Coghe (Pro Vita & Famiglia): 'Carriera alias non rispetta ragazzi e famiglie'

09:14 Coghe (Pro Vita): 'Su affettività e sessualità rafforzare libertà educativa genitori'

08:33 Maltempo da sabato per almeno 5 giorni, rischio alluvioni

08:13 Iran, notte di proteste per Mahsa Amini: bloccati Instagram e WhatsApp

07:28 Cina, ex ministro Giustizia condannato a morte per tangenti

07:18 Elezioni, Casa Bianca: "Chiunque vincerà, Italia non si sfilerà da coalizione per Kiev"

07:09 Ucraina, Zelensky all'Onu: 5 punti per la vittoria

23:42 Zelensky all'Onu: "Ucraina vuole pace, è la guerra di Putin"

23:07 Ucraina, Putin: "Combatteremo per la nostra patria"

comunicato stampa

Wind energy industry warns: actions not words needed from governments to address energy security and climate crises ahead of COP27

22 settembre 2022 | 08.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

More than 100 leading wind energy companies call on Paris Signatories to streamline planning and permitting, upgrade grid infrastructure and evolve power markets to accelerate renewable energy deployment.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global coalition of 108 leading wind energy companies and associations, representing 81% of installed wind energy worldwide, has challenged governments to take dramatic action to scale up wind and renewable energy in this decade.

If the world is to get on track for 1.5°C-compliant pathway to net zero, annual global wind energy installations must quadruple by 2030 to around 390 GW per year, according to the  International Energy Agency, and by 2050, wind energy must generate more than one-third of global electricity, up from 6% today.

But urgent action must be taken to realise this goal and unleash the full potential of wind technology to provide secure, affordable and clean energy for communities across the world.

The Global Wind Energy Manifesto for COP27 warns that while wind energy is one of the most competitive, mature and quickly deployable energy technologies we have today, to thrive it needs large, steady and visible volumes for deployment and a robust global supply chain.

This can only be achieved through clear and practical actions set out in the manifesto, including:

Making it clear that the wind industry stands ready to work together to achieve the required rapid scale-up of wind installations this decade, signatories of the manifesto include the largest companies in the sector such as Iberdrola, Ørsted, EDP Renewables, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, as well as the wind industry associations in China, Brazil, South Africa, Europe, the UK, Australia and more.

The wind industry is already delivering significant growth and benefits to the global energy system on security, cost and climate. In 2021 94 GW of wind energy capacity was added globally producing around 275 TWh of electricity per year – more than the current annual electricity demand in Australia and enough to displace over one-third of the EU's imports of Russian gas prior to the invasion.

But decisions at COP27 and in the next few years will determine whether the world can leverage wind and renewable energy to get on track for net zero and secure a livable, just and equitable energy transition.

Find the manifesto and quotes at: https://gwec.net/cop27-coalition-manifesto-released/Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1661794/GWEC_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wind-energy-industry-warns-actions-not-words-needed-from-governments-to-address-energy-security-and-climate-crises-ahead-of-cop27-301630657.html

