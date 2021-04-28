Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:41 Covid, Klaus Davi: "Virologi in tv? Narcisisti, pop e presenzialisti, ma funzionano"

18:32 Covid Italia oggi, superati i 120mila morti da inizio pandemia

18:31 Bocciata sfiducia a Speranza, lui: "Continuerò a lavorare con onore"

18:17 Covid Sicilia, oggi 980 contagi e 30 morti: bollettino 28 aprile

18:13 Covid Lombardia, oggi 2.442 contagi e 47 morti: bollettino 28 aprile

18:08 Grillo, si aggravano accuse per alcuni indagati: tempi più lunghi per inchiesta

17:52 Covid Italia, oggi 13.385 contagi e 344 morti: bollettino 28 aprile

17:43 Sfiducia Speranza, è la seconda meno votata: record Andreotti nel 1984

17:35 Vaccino Covid Lazio, da venerdì prenotazione fascia 58-59 anni

17:33 Caso Martina Rossi, i genitori: "I due condannati potranno continuare a vivere, nostra figlia no"

17:30 Covid Napoli, nessun caso di variante indiana

17:29 Terrorismo, Flick: "arresti per silente cancellazione dottrina Mitterand"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Windsor Brokers Announces Record-High Results For 2020 Despite COVID-19 Pandemic.

28 aprile 2021 | 17.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  One of the top financial investment firms of the FX industry, Windsor Brokers, has announced that operations in 2020 were highly successful according to recent financial results, despite worldwide challenges faced due to the COVID pandemic.

Windsor Brokers announces record-high results for 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company announced a successful year based on several increases in key performance indicators; an increase of 68% in volume in 2020 compared to 2019. Moreover, comparing 2020 with 2019, a jump of 148% was marked in newly funded accounts, over 65% in deposits and more than 120% in total active accounts.

This significant achievement was realized thanks to several important factors that altogether, enhanced business performance over time; restructuring of certain key management positions and group functions, more volatile market conditions attracting more investment and diversification of portfolios, accompanied by more confidence and trust from investors towards the Company, especially during the uncertain COVID lockdown periods.

Like many large corporations and financial firms around the globe, employees of Windsor Brokers were operating outside the office premises. 

"Thanks to our risk management and internal policies, operations proceeded as usual without any interruptions, and better yet, bringing exceptional results for the year 2020. The past year has been challenging for the entire world economy, however thanks to our competitive trading products and conditions, in-depth technical outlooks and our strong team, investors were able to distinguish professionalism and now trust us even more. This builds an even stronger bond between us, our clients and business partners.  We are expecting continuous growth and expansion and upcoming products and services for investors in 2021", said Windsor Brokers Director of Global Operations, Andreas Kontos.

About Windsor BrokersWindsor Brokers is a globally recognized investment firm with 33 years of experience in the financial markets, offering a wide range of financial instruments including Forex, CFD Indices, Shares, Metals, Commodities and Energies via the MT4 platforms. Throughout the years, the Company has received multiple local and international awards for its products, services, customer support and partnership programs.

The Capital adequacy ratio of Windsor Brokers Ltd as per 2019 is at 22.51%, double the minimum required percentage as per regulators. Windsor Brokers Group is licensed and regulated in multiple jurisdictions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498975/WB_HighRecord.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1498976/Wblogo_social_Media_circleshape_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza Energia Energia Altro ICT FX industry financial results top financial investment firms investimento
Vedi anche
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza