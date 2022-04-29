Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 29 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 12:41
comunicato stampa

Winning the Gold Medal Award, Jolywood Solar Niwa Modules Shines at the Polish Energy Show

29 aprile 2022 | 12.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIZHOU, China, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 25th, the annual The GREENPOWER International Fair kicked off at the International Exhibition Centre in Poznan, Poland. Niwa series of TOPCon modules received the officially certified MTP Gold Medal Award. EC Group, as Jolywood Solar's co-distributor in Poland attended the Fair with Niwa modules and representatives of Jolywood Solar attended the award ceremony. The GREENPOWER International Fair is the largest exhibition in the field of new energy in Poland, attracting many international and domestic enterprises to participate every year to discuss the future development of renewable energy in Poland.

The exhibition invites experts in the industry to select a number of high-quality modules with excellent performance every year to be affirmed and praised, Niwa Black modules stand out in the selection with excellent quality and innovation, and have been unanimously recognized by expert judges, and finally won the MTP Gold Medal Award, which is well deserved. The MTP Gold Medal Award is one of the most high-profile awards at the show, the competition is very fierce, and it can be finally won, which shows that Niwa modules have been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and their high quality has been unanimously recognized by the market. Jolywood Solar's modules are very popular in Poland and have always been the darling of the market. Its high power, high reliability, low LeTID, no LID and other advantages, very in line with the needs of the local market, the temperature coefficient is as low as -0.32%/W, effectively reducing the output loss and risk caused by high temperature in the use of equipment, perfectly solving the problem of power output of components operating in extreme climates, and perfectly adapting to local climatic conditions.

According to EC Group, Jolywood Solar's long-time co-distributor in Poland, we choose the most suitable modules according to the market demand, and Niwa modules are our answer. At present, many rooftop project in Poland will choose Niwa modules, its strength is able to withstand the test of the market, it is very happy to cooperate with Jolywood Solar, we are committed to a two-way communication, and jointly contribute to the renewable energy cause in Poland.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807685/image1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza kicked off at The GREENPOWER International Fair annual The GREENPOWER International Fair Winning the Gold Medal Award
