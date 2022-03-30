Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 03:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:45 Mauro Bergamasco nuovo Direttore Tecnico del Tigri Rugby Bari 1980

22:59 Orsini, lite in tv a Cartabianca con Parsi - Video

22:49 Turchia-Italia 2-3, reazione azzurra con Cristante e Raspadori

22:30 Negoziati Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Segnali positivi, ma non ci fidiamo"

22:21 Orsini a Cartabianca: "Guerra c'è perché Nato è vigliacca"

22:03 Spese militari, Conte: "Crisi governo? M5S lo sostiene e voterà dl"

21:41 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 29 marzo

21:26 Ucraina, Italia tra Paesi garanti neutralità: cosa comporta

21:21 Terremoto oggi Napoli, a Pozzuoli scossa magnitudo 3.6

21:12 Omicidio Sacchi: condannati Del Grosso, Pirino e Marcello De Propris

20:35 Guerra Ucraina, Biden: "Ritiro Russia? Vedremo"

20:32 Difesa, scontro Draghi-Conte. "A rischio patto maggioranza", premier sale al Colle

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Wireless Innovation Forum Publishes Time Service Facility V1.1 with Platform Specific Models

30 marzo 2022 | 03.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Specification and Supporting Documents Part of Mammoth Ten Document Standards Package

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announces the approval of a new Time Service Facility V1.1 (WINNF-TS-3004) that includes both a platform independent model (PIM) and platform specific models (PSMs) for FPGA, SCA and C++ platforms. The full package of approved documents, created by work groups of the Forum's Software Defined Systems (SDS) Committee, includes updated Facilities Mapping Rules (WINNF-TR-2008) and an updated Transceiver Facility Suite (WINNF-TS-0008).

The Time Service Facility is an internationally supported Application Programming Interface (API) that harmonizes views across users of the legacy Joint Tactical Networking Center (JTNC) Timing Service API, improving previous specifications' coverage and quality and extending functional coverage.  It enables radio platforms to provide applications with knowledge of time and supports portability of such applications and a host of radio platforms through a generic specification of the time service capability with the associated API and their attributes.

"These releases set a milestone in WInnForum ability to specify state-of-the-art and added-value SDR standards, fostering portability or radio applications and hospitality of radio platforms," said Eric Nicollet (Thales), co-chair of the SDS Committee and project lead. "Our facility standards address two essential radio assets, the transceiver and the time service, with exhaustive C++, SCA and FPGA coverage, and are based on a solid paradigm, documented in our facility principles and PSM mapping rules recommendations."

These documents are part of the expanding suite of specifications developed by the WInnForum for international furtherance and harmonization of Software Defined Radio (SDR) standards. They can be downloaded at https://sds.wirelessinnovation.org/specifications-and-recommendations.

Supported by platinum sponsor Thales, WInnForum has several working groups focusing on projects related to SCA, SDR, and Spectrum Innovation. Visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org to learn more.

About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996 and supported by Platinum sponsor Thales, The Wireless Innovation Forum is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1165517/Wireless_Innovation_Forum_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN07622 en US ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA wireless Innovation Forum wireless rete wireless Platform Specific Models
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 29 marzo
News to go
Ucraina, firmato Dpcm su protezione temporanea profughi
News to go
Oscar 2022, Will Smith si scusa con Chris Rock dopo lo schiaffo: "Ho sbagliato"
Covid, Speranza: "Vaccinazione bene prezioso da tutelare"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, negoziati a Istanbul: filtra ottimismo
News to go
Brasile, Bolsonaro ricoverato per un malore
News to go
Patto per Napoli, 1,2 miliardi in 20 anni
News to go
Lavoro, allarme Cei: "Troppi morti"
News to go
Foggia, rapina al supermercato: 4 arresti dopo la fuga
News to go
Bonus vacanze pensionati, come ottenerlo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
M5S, Conte confermato presidente con 94% voti: "Mai lasciato timone"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza