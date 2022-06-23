Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 16:51
comunicato stampa

WISE UNVEILS FIRST PLAYBOOK ON LEARNING ECOSYSTEMS AT THE LONDON EDTECH WEEK

23 giugno 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The book introduction came at the end of a week of Edtech and innovation centred-conversations held by the initiative

DOHA, Qatar, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an underlying focus on Edtech, WISE, an initiative of Qatar Foundation, held a series of discussions during the London Edtech Week, bringing together influential professionals from across the learning ecosystem to present their insights and offer their thoughts on current learning trends in both Europe and beyond. The WISE Edtech Accelerator hosted conversations with ventures such as OBRIZUM and Educare, and opened discussions on funding beyond traditional strategies, ideation to market launch acceleration, and public-private partnerships for edtech.

Elyas Felfoul, Director of Policy Development & Partnerships at WISE, commented: "WISE could not miss a chance to be present in London this year, to highlight the power of collaboration, be partners in innovation, and present the disruptive ideas and new technologies shaping learning and teaching."

Another highlight of the conversations held in London was the unveiling of a Learning Ecosystems Playbook by the WISE Living Lab. The unique book provides readers with tools to plan and work on practical steps, acting as a blueprint for educators to replicate Learning Ecosystems' models within their own communities and contexts.

The subject of Learning Ecosystems has been a growing area of interest in recent years, giving a glimpse into what the future of education might look like, if non-traditional learning providers, sharing technologies and resources, worked together to co-create and enhance learning opportunities within their community. Taking this into account, as well as research and the potential for enhanced access to quality education of Learning Ecosystems, the Playbook provides clear guidance on how to build and manage one. Divided into three parts, the book helps readers prepare, design and tailor a learning ecosystem to its learners.

At a special session held during the London Edtech Week, Aurelio Amaral, Head, Learning Ecosystems, commented: "We hope education stakeholders around the world will feel encouraged to build and strengthen vibrant learning ecosystems in their communities. And we look forward to hearing from them how they employed the tools and tips in the book. Their feedback will help WISE to expand and contextualise our recommendations."

For more information on the Learning Ecosystems Playbook, click here.

For more information about WISE: https://www.wise-qatar.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969958/Wise_Logo.jpg

For media inquiries, contact:media@wise.org.qa

