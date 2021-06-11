Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:39
With Enhanced Safety and Intelligence Performance, Techking Tires Shine at Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition

11 giugno 2021 | 12.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19th, 2021 (local time), the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE 2021) was inaugurated in Changsha, China. During the four-day event, Techking showcased intelligent, customized crane tire solutions and held visitors' attention, echoing the theme of "Intelligent New Generation Construction Machinery".

According to the organizers, CICEE 2021 spread across an exhibition area of 300,000 m2 and invited 1450 corporate exhibitors. Thirty two of global top 50 engineering machinery companies participated in the event, including Caterpillar, SANY Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Liebherr, Terex Group, and Zoomlion.

At the exhibition, Techking presented ETCRANE and CRANE80 tires loaded with proprietary Techking Intelligent Control System (TIKS). Those crane tires draw on technological iteration to customize for client-specific use conditions and give no compromise on safety, thereby perfectly fitting in various usage scenarios. Equipped with Techking custom-made tires, SANY rough terrain cranes SRC1100T(110-ton lifting capacity) in the SANY Group outdoors booth attracted visitors one after another.

TIKS represents Techking's latest achievement in tire intellectualization. Connecting with the Internet of Vehicles via sensors, the system keeps real-time monitoring of tire operation data such as temperature, pressure, and trajectory, and facilitates vehicle rescue, consultation, repairing and other services. It also dramatically enhances the safety performance of tires and provides data support for fleets' decision making.

To date, Techking custom-made crane tires have served 6 SANY cranes (e.g. SAC3000T), 9 Zoomlion cranes (e.g. ZAT5000) and 3 XCMG cranes (e.g. XCA550). In the overseas markets, Tadano Demag has used Techking tires as the standard configuration in more than 10 cranes, ranging from AC55, AC100, AC130, AC700 to AC1000.  

The statistics show that Techking tires rank the top among domestic crane tires in terms of export volume. Techking has become a leading enterprise in China's tire industry in the course of going global.

Since its establishment in 2005, Techking has worked with mining and construction companies in more than 160 countries, provided customized services to almost 40 renowned manufacturers such as SANY, Liebherr, Tadano, XCMG, Zoomlion, and Sandvik Group, and proudly served global mining and construction giants, including Rio Tinto, Glencore, BHP, and Zijin Mining. For more details, please visit Techking official website https://www.techking.com/.

