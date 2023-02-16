Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Febbraio 2023
comunicato stampa

With increasing R&D investment, GWM discloses Over 6,000 Patents

16 febbraio 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2022 list released by AutoPat, the global automotive patent big data platform, shows that GWM owned 6,042 patent disclosures and 4,652 patent authorizations, with a year-on-year increase of 62.86% and 42.87% respectively.

Moreover, in the NEV field, GWM possessed 1,966 patent disclosures and 1,650 patent authorizations, with a year-on-year increase of 51.11% and 80.53% respectively, ranked No. 1 again among auto enterprises in China.

GWM has made constant efforts in hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen technologies to accelerate its pace toward green technology.

In the area of hybrid technology, GWM has ushered in its first upgrade of DHT technology. The simple switches among three power modes of "pure electric, pure electric priority and intelligent hybrid" allow users to choose more appropriately according to different scenarios, achieving the maximum of vehicle efficiency easily.

GWM also makes various technological achievements in the pure electronic vehicle field, such as power batteries, electric drives, and electric controls. The company has become one of the few auto companies owning the self-developed and self-produced capability of power batteries within the industry.

In the fierce competition caused by industrial changes, GWM makes full efforts in developing intelligent new energy, further contributing its innovative power in building the most dynamic ICV (intelligent connected vehicles) society. At present, GWM has made remarkable achievements in the field of intelligence, with its penetration rate of intelligent models reaching 86.17% in last year.

All along, science and technology innovation has always been the priority of GWM, which has given special attention to new energy and intelligence to build a forest ecosystem with multi-species interaction and continuous evolution.

Now, GWM is speeding up its layout of new energy and intelligent technologies on the base of the forest ecosystem. To this end, the company has continued to increase investment in R&D innovation. According to the 2022 GWM financial report, GWM's total investment of this area for the first three quarters of 2022 alone was CNY 8.544 billion, a year-on-year increase of 64.74%.

GWM has always adhered to the R&D concept of "precise investment, pursuing industry leadership". It's expected that the company's accumulative R&D investment will be CNY 100 billion by 2025, and mainly spent on new energy, intelligence, and other high-tech fields, so that the products with more cleanness, intelligence and security could be offered to users all over the world.

In the future, GWM will gather more strengths in intelligent new energy technology, and deepen the "ONE GWM" global brand strategy, developing at high speed towards the goal of becoming the top global intelligent technology company.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004170/With_increasing_R_D_investment__GWM_discloses_Over_6_000_Patents.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/with-increasing-rd-investment-gwm-discloses-over-6-000-patents-301748826.html

articoli
in Evidenza