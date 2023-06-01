Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 01 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 21:54
comunicato stampa

Wolters Kluwer recognized as a 2023 Customers' Choice for Financial Planning Software in Gartner® Peer Insights™

01 giugno 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Ninety-seven percent of verified end-users of CCH Tagetik are Willing to Recommend the comprehensive corporate performance management (CPM) platform

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Financial Planning Software report; and 97% of verified end-users of CCH Tagetik are Willing to Recommend the comprehensive corporate performance management (CPM) platform, based on 47 reviews as of March 31, 2023.

The 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Financial Planning Software recognizes software vendors based on reviews from verified end-users. This aggregated peer perspective, along with individual detailed reviews, complements Gartner expert research and can play a decisive role in organizations' buying process, as it incorporates peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market-average Overall Experience and the market-average User Interest and Adoption.

This latest peer-recognition follows Wolters Kluwer's previous positioning as a Leader, based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, in the 2022 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Financial Planning Software, which evaluated CCH Tagetik Budgeting, Planning, and Forecasting software.

Read what verified end-user professionals have to say about CCH Tagetik on Gartner Peer Insights. Key excerpts include: 

Great software. High flexibilityFinally a real user-owned planning tool for finance pros!!"Great software, outstanding support teamAutomation, standardization, efficiency and financial intelligence! Excellent CPMtool

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer, said: "We believe being peer-recognized as a Customers' Choice, and receiving a 97% Willingness to Recommend rating, are testaments to the confidence CCH Tagetik customers have in our comprehensive product capabilities. We also see this recognition as a reflection of our relentless commitment to delivering a superior customer experience from sales to deployment to ongoing support."

Gartner Peer Insights DisclaimerGartner, Voice of the Customer for Financial Planning Software, Peer Contributors, 29 May 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Wolters KluwerWolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Beatriz Santin                                                                                      CCH® Tagetik                                                          +1 339 229 2447 office                                                                                                 +39 058396811 office                                                               beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wolters-kluwer-recognized-as-a-2023-customers-choice-for-financial-planning-software-in-gartner-peer-insights-301839963.html

