Lunedì 09 Agosto 2021
09:31
WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery

09 agosto 2021 | 04.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WOMBO to tap into Huawei's global audience with AppGallery launch after achieving international success across various platforms.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading lip-syncing app, WOMBO, arrived on AppGallery last month, bringing AI-powered lip-syncing to Huawei users across the globe. WOMBO uses AI to create hilarious and fun lip-sync videos in an instant with a single image. In three simple steps, Huawei device users can create viral videos of their friends and family and share their custom clips across social media.

WOMBO

After its initial launch in March 2021, WOMBO took the world by storm, achieving over 10 million downloads in its first month and becoming #32 in global top downloads by its second quarter. WOMBO is now officially the fastest growing Canadian consumer app ever.

"We're very excited to continue launching WOMBO around the world through our partnership with AppGallery" said Ben Benkhin, WOMBO CEO. "Seeing the joy and laughs that we've been able to give to our users since March has been amazing and we're looking forward to working with Huawei as we continue to grow our global footprint".

Huawei Offers Technology Support to Partners

As one of the world's fastest-growing app marketplaces, and third largest globally, AppGallery demonstrates how developers can use Huawei's substantial operational support and guidance to realise their potential.

WOMBO is another example of an app leveraging Huawei's HMS Core, integrating with HUAWEI Ads and IAP Kits to offer more touchpoints with AppGallery users for a seamless freemium base offering and a flexible IAP payment system for premium subscriptions.

"Having already seen the potential of WOMBO, working with Huawei has been great to understand how we can take the joy it brings even further," Ben Benkhin. "The onboarding process has been simple and enjoyable, with great support and guidance throughout."

WOMBO is now available for download via  AppGallery.

About AppGallery– one of the top three app marketplaces globally

Being one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local Apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 550 million monthly active users globally. Huawei partnered with 4.5 million developers across the globe, and in 2020 the total downloads from AppGallery reached 384.4 billion. 

About WOMBO Studios, Inc.

WOMBO lets you bring pictures to life. Using cutting-edge technology, our WOMBO AI algorithm effortlessly transforms pictures of you, your friend, family, whoever, into quick and expressive videos.

We're expanding the boundaries of what you can do with a single selfie. People worldwide are using WOMBO to create hilarious, weird, and expressive lip sync videos. Download WOMBO and join the chorus today! You can visit us at  http://w.ai/ to learn more!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589794/WOMBO.jpg

 

in Evidenza