Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:08 Azovstal, gen. Battisti: "Può essere propaganda e simbolo per Russia e Ucraina"

13:55 Pillola anti Covid Pfizer e Merck, oltre 37mila italiani curati a casa

13:46 Beta-talassemia grave colpisce 5mila italiani, 8 maggio Giornata mondiale

13:38 Talassemia, nuova terapia riduce di oltre 30% trasfusioni di sangue

13:35 Cybersecurity, conto alla rovescia Cybertech 2022 organizzata con Leonardo

13:33 Il 29 maggio torna Eroica Montalcino. "La normalità dopo due anni di mascherine"

13:33 Processo Mps, Appello ribalta sentenza: Mussari e Vigni assolti

13:31 Armi a Ucraina, ancora tensione M5S-Guerini: "Da ministero precisazione imbarazzata"

13:30 Roma-Leicester, Binetti esulta: "Giallorossi hanno salvato faccia a intero Paese"

13:23 Kiev: "Nave da guerra russa in fiamme al largo di Odessa"

13:08 Spazio, Avio: "Successo test motore green per lanciatore Vega E"

12:55 Petrolio Russia, Orban a von der Leyen: "Preoccupato per embargo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Wonderlabs releases home monitoring SwitchBot camera with brand new Privacy Mask mode included

06 maggio 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonderlabs has recently released SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam with brand new Privacy Mask mode.

SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam, unlike outdoor cameras, is a home security camera that is predominantly made to help watch over homes. It features two high quality motors, and can rotate 360 degrees to allow users to see their rooms clearly in 1080p HD video.

Two favorite features would probably have to be Two-way Audio, and Privacy Mask, which helps make SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam one of the best security cameras for using at home. Why? With Two-way Audio, users are able to communicate with anyone via SwitchBot's app when viewing any surrounding area, which makes it perfect for being a deterrent ("we're looking at you, pesky pets and unwanted intruders"), or helps users say hi to whoever's around. Privacy Mask also helps give users that little bit more peace of mind. When arriving home, SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam's lens will automatically retreat inside its device housing to completely cover the lens to offer a more tangible sense of privacy. But it will be discussed in more detail below. 

Enjoy more privacy with Privacy Mask.

The new privacy-based mode featured on Pan/Tilt Cam makes it easy to see that SwitchBot has taken measures to let it users feel a little more at ease when using home monitoring equipment, as Privacy Mask really goes one step further to leave no doubt that the camera is tucked away, and no, not recording users singing Luther Vandross in underwear on a Sunday morning.

SwitchBot also produces a bunch of other smart home devices that can be used in conjunction with this feature, SwitchBot Contact Sensor being one of them. This really enables users to "automate peace of mind" and have their home environment set up so that as soon as motion is detected.

So what else can SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam offer

Apart from all of the above, SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam also has a host of other really useful functions including:

SwitchBot Pan/Tilt Cam is available to buy now for $39.99USD via Amazon or their webstore.

About SwitchBot.

SwitchBot is a global smart home brand, with a huge fanbase in Japan thanks to its innovative design, simple installation, ease of use, and smart factor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801664/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Privacy Mask mode released SwitchBot Pan griffe brand
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "223 bimbi uccisi da inizio guerra"
News to go
Console con software pirata, 1000 sequestri
News to go
Forestazione delle città italiane, pubblicato studio
News to go
Ucraina-Usa, le rivelazioni del New York Times
News to go
Mascherine obbligatorie, le regole in Campania
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni per il weekend
News to go
Colombia, boss della droga estradato negli Usa
News to go
Green Pass, ok da Parlamento Ue proroga fino 2023
News to go
Ilva, da Corte europea 4 condanne per l'Italia
News to go
Password Day, la classifica di quelle più usate
News to go
Reggina, ai domiciliari presidente Gallo
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: in calo contagi e morti in ultimi 7 giorni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza