Venerdì 25 Novembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Wondershare Announces Major Sales On Their Creativity Suite for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

25 novembre 2022 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The creativity software giant, Wondershare, announced its highly anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals just in time for the shopping season. Every year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales cue consumers to grab last-minute holiday gifts or make a move on those big buys they have been waiting for all year. This year, those looking for creativity software need not look further than Wondershare's biggest annual shopping event that runs from November 25 to December 5 and features the best sales that the software industry has to offer.

With so many software options on the market, it's tricky to know what products are both versatile enough to meet the user's needs and approachable enough for people of all experience levels to use. Right now, Wondershare's creativity suite provides the best of both: each piece of software is sophisticated enough to handle any project while still being easy-to-use for anyone at any point in their creative journey. While the Wondershare shopping event includes sales on several types of software, the deals on their video creativity software have taken the spotlight.

Wondershare Product Deals

FilmoraDemoCreatorUniConverter

"With the holiday season coming quickly, we want to celebrate creativity with our creators," said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare. "This year, Wondershare is leading in affordability, intuitive user experience, and high-quality software offerings. So our #BlackFriday sales present an opportunity for users to win on all fronts!"

The deals on Wondershare's video software products are great on their own, but taking center stage this year is their never-before-seen bundle discounts.

"For most creators, buying multiple pieces of software for a robust digital toolbox takes time," said Jahagirdar. "We want to encourage creators to take this opportunity to maximize their creative capacity with the best possible deals we can offer. Each of the creativity bundles are curated with the intention of adding more tools to the user's toolbox, so that all creators can have a comprehensive user experience for an affordable price."

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is the best time to buy software solutions for video editing. This year, take advantage of the deals on Wondershare's creativity suite and make compelling videos with easy-to-use software that includes effects, titles, transitions, music, and much more. Wondershare's shopping event makes it possible for users of all levels to create videos on any budget.

Visit the Wondershare website at www.wondershare.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube for more incredible deals on incredible software.

#celebratewithwondershare #BlackFriday

 

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

 

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954828/updated_image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-announces-major-sales-on-their-creativity-suite-for-black-friday-and-cyber-monday-301687141.html

in Evidenza