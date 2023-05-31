Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:53 Pil, Istat rialza stime crescita del primo trimestre: +0,6%

10:51 Ascolti tv, vince 'Con il Cuore – Nel Nome di Francesco' su Rai1

10:49 Ucraina, von der Leyen: "No a conflitto congelato, non porterebbe pace duratura"

10:46 Messina, inaugurato il 'Villaggio dei Leoni'

10:28 Medvedev: "Gb conduce guerra di fatto, suoi funzionari obiettivi legittimi"

10:22 Sabrina Salerno: "Il mio seno non è rifatto, basta fake news". E posta la prova

09:50 Roma-Siviglia, oggi la finale: formazioni, dove vederla in tv

09:41 Reggio Emilia, ragazzo ucciso a coltellate in stazione

09:37 Terni, detenuto morto dopo incendio nella sua cella

09:28 Napoli, droga nascosta negli altarini dei santi: la scoperta in provincia

09:25 Carburanti, prezzi benzina stabili anche oggi

08:49 Messico, italiana uccisa a colpi di pistola a Playa del Carmen

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Wondershare EdrawMind Launched its One Click Solution with an Upgraded Artificial Intelligence feature

31 maggio 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare EdrawMind, a mind mapping solution, has launched its latest version 10.6.0 powered by AI. Designed to boost speed and efficiency, the new version of EdrawMind focuses on providing a one-click solution for users in various business and study scenarios.

The major upgrade in EdrawMind V10.6.0 is the introduction of the one-click generation of multi-level mind maps through the implementation of Edraw AI 2.0. With this update, users can effortlessly create comprehensive multi-level mind maps by simply entering their requests. Edraw AI 2.0 utilizes advanced algorithms and intelligent learning to analyze and interpret data, provide relevant recommendations, and automate the entire mind-mapping process.

The new version of EdrawMind, V10.6.0, also includes the following new intelligent AI-powered mind mapping features:

"EdrawMind V10.6.0 is a groundbreaking release that fulfills the wish list of users across various sectors, ranging from enterprises to students. Our one-click solution seamlessly integrates their thoughts and enhances mind mapping productivity to new heights," said Octop, Product Manager of EdrawMind. "As one of the pioneers in integrating AI into mind-mapping tools, we are thrilled to witness the growing interest of our users. We are committed to introducing more cutting-edge AI tools and leading the way in innovative product features."

Compatibility and Price 

Wondershare EdrawMind is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and pricing starts at $39 for a six-month subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about EdrawMind.  

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.  Global PR and Media Contacts

Media contact: Iris L, irisl@wondershare.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088027/Frame.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-edrawmind-launched-its-one-click-solution-with-an-upgraded-artificial-intelligence-feature-301838353.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza mind mapping solution intelligenza artificiale Artificial Intelligence versione
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
007 italiani alla ricerca di nuove figure professionali
News to go
Palermo, sequestrati 47 kg di hashish
News to go
Migranti, Viminale: "Da inizio anno arrivati in Italia in 48.837"
News to go
Carceri, Antigone: "Da inizio anno già 23 suicidi"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni ai sindacati: "Spese siano strategiche"
News to go
Barca si ribalta nel Lago Maggiore, due delle vittime erano del Comparto Intelligence
News to go
Kosovo, dopo gli scontri la Nato dispiega forze aggiuntive
News to go
Bergamo, preparava attentato incendiario: fermato 16enne sostenitore Isis
News to go
Patteggiamento Juventus, Gravina: "Bel risultato"
Emilia Romagna, Mattarella sorvola zone alluvionate: "Un panorama di ferite" - Video
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, al via contributo di autonoma sistemazione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza