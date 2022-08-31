Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 19:07
comunicato stampa

Wondershare FamiSafe V6.0 Eases the Minds of Parents with More Features to Ensure Kids' Safety This Back-to-School Season

31 agosto 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents always try to keep their kids away from distractions, addictions and potential risks to digital devices where information is easily accessible. Designed to protect children aged 3 to 18 from online danger, FamiSafe V6 enables parents to control screen time, track real-time location and detect inappropriate content on kids' devices more easily with new features such as upgraded web filter classification and a clearer interface.

"Direct access and over-exposure to the internet might trigger negative results. Yet, keeping children away from the internet is impossible in the digital era," said Peak Yu, Product Director of Wondershare FamiSafe. "It is all about cultivating healthy digital habits. We rolled out the latest version of FamiSafe for parents to closely monitor their children's screen time and online activities on the go."

FamiSafe V6.0's latest updates include:

While FamiSafe offers a smoother user experience with these upgrades, parents can also enjoy peace of mind using existing features: block apps by categories, apply screen time restrictions with study/sleep times, get alerts for risky messages, track real-time locations, and more.

From August 23 to September 30, Famisafe will launch the online challenge #SchoolSafetyMatters for parents to learn how to keep children away from potential cybersecurity risks on social and websites. Winners will receive a $500 Amazon card and FamiSafe 1-year free license. Click https://famisafe.wondershare.com/back-to-school.html to learn more.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare Famisafe is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook, and Kindle Fire. Pricing starts at $60.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://famisafe.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare 

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881477/Wondershare_FamiSafe_V6_0_eases_minds_parents_Features_ensure_kids.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
articoli
in Evidenza