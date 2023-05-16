Wondershare Filmora announced the launch of its Co-Creation campaign

Showcase Your Creativity with Wondershare Filmora Co Creation Campaign and Win Exciting Prizes

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora a leading video editing software, announced the launch of its Co-Creation campaign, set to run from April 25th through May 25th, 2023 in Spain, Latin America, Germany, France, Brazil, and Italy. We are proud to partner with local influencers who have a wide-reaching audience. These influencers include iCrimax from Germany, JDaniel from Mexico, Mateus Ed from Brazil, Léya from France, among others.

This innovative campaign offers Filmora users the unique opportunity to create videos using clips produced by their favorite creators and the powerful video editing tools provided by Filmora such as the innovative AI features and the 250 split screen templates. Through this collaborative approach, users will have the chance to showcase their creativity and storytelling abilities, while working alongside some of the most talented creators in the industry.

"We are thrilled to offer our users the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most ingenious creators in the world," said Amy Li, Marketing Manager at Wondershare Video Editor - Filmora. "This campaign is a testament to our commitment to empowering creators, and we believe it will provide a unique and engaging experience for everyone involved."

To participate in the campaign, users can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the contest page https://filmora.wondershare.de/filmoracocreate.html and download their favorite clip from the creator you love the most

2. Make a video using Wondershare Filmora that includes the creator clip of their choice and apply the split screen feature and effects they want to create a unique and engaging video

3. Publish the video on their YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram account, including the hashtag #FilmoraCoCreation in the description or title

4. Submit the video link through the contest page for us to review

As part of the campaign, there will be awesome giveaways for those who participate, including drones, wireless headphones, and Filmora licenses. All videos must be submitted through the contest page by May 25th 2023, and winners will be announced on June 06th 2023.

For more information about the Filmora Co Creation campaign, please visit https://filmora.wondershare.de/filmoracocreate.html .

About Filmora 12

Filmora 12 has been designed with the user in mind, featuring smoother performance and a new, intuitive UX and UI design. With advanced AI functions, over 2,000 media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you will have everything you need to perfect your videos while maintaining your creative vision.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076845/FilmoraCoCreation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-filmora-announced-the-launch-of-its-co-creation-campaign-301825679.html