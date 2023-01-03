Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

Wondershare launched the Capture the Moment campaign for users worldwide to celebrate togetherness from online to offline

03 gennaio 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Get into the Holiday Spirit with Wondershare to Spread Joy and Win

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of virtual get-togethers, people can finally gather under the same roof to celebrate Christmas this year. To make this holiday season extra special and memorable, Wondershare, the global software leader, launched the Capture the Moment campaign for users worldwide to celebrate togetherness from online to offline by recording precious moments with their loved ones.

"Something we learn from the past few years is not to take things for granted such as being able to gather with family and friends to celebrate Christmas," said Shaan Jahagirdar, the Chief Design Officer of Wondershare. "That's why we launched the Capture the Moment campaign. We want people to focus on the pure joy of being together and make the moment last — something that still warms their hearts when they look back on years later."

To be eligible to enter, all you have to do is to record or photograph your loved one's reactions to unwrapping gifts or receiving a surprise. Then, share your creation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube with the hashtags #CelebrateWithWondershare #Holidays from now until January 10, 2023. 3 winners of the $200 prizes will be selected from 3 categories respectively — the most surprising reaction, the funniest reaction and the most heartwarming reaction.  

With the holiday season coming quickly, Wondershare wants to celebrate creativity with not only the creators but also people who want to preserve memories using a suite of easy-to-use creative tools such as Filmora 12 which is recently upgraded with more advanced features, richer resources and AI tools. "This year, Wondershare is leading in affordability, intuitive user experience, and high-quality software offerings. So our holiday sales present an opportunity for users of any skill level to win on all fronts," Shaan continued.

Tools that help users sprinkle creativity with ease:

Filmora DemoCreator UniConverter

As a leader in software development, Wondershare is also dedicated to improving the conveniences of everyday lives with technology. Here are some popular tools that enable users to work smarter in the new year:

PDFelement Edraw

Wondershare also rolled out a great selection of bundle options with the intention of adding more tools to the user's toolbox, so that they can have a comprehensive user experience for an affordable price. For more details about our holiday sales and the Capture the Moment campaign, visit the website at www.wondershare.com/sales-promotion.html and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

About Wondershare 

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1975570/PR_Holiday_campaign_1430x804.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-launched-the-capture-the-moment-campaign-for-users-worldwide-to-celebrate-togetherness-from-online-to-offline-301712092.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
