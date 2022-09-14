Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 20:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:57 Milano, si rompe caviglia su terrazza del Duomo: pompieri la calano da 70 metri

20:45 Champions, Milan-Dinamo Zagabria 3-1 e rossoneri primi

20:36 Pif contro Laura Pausini: "Non cantare 'Bella ciao' è già prendere posizione"

20:14 Elezioni Svezia 2022, vince destra: premier Andersson si dimette

19:58 Elezioni 2022, Galli: "Ministro della Salute? Non sarei scelta migliore"

19:28 Confindustria Nautica presenta il 62mo Salone Genova dal 22 al 27 settembre

19:20 Pnrr, Parenti (Commissione Ue): "Italia diligente, no ragione credere che non lo sarà in futuro"

19:14 Energia, Corazza (Pe): "In discorso von der Leyen non tutte le risposte che ci aspettavamo"

19:07 Pogba, arrestato il fratello

18:51 Morto a 90 anni Jack Ging, il generale cattivo di 'A-Team'

18:38 Soldi Russia a partiti, Luttwak: "Niente nomi ma Italia può chiederli a Usa"

18:32 Fontana (Aisla): "La tecnologia è fondamentale per chi vive con Sla"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Wondershare MobileTrans V4.0 Release Provides a Streamlined Phone-to-Phone Transfer Solution Coincide with iPhone 14 Launch

14 settembre 2022 | 17.10
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Wondershare MobileTrans provides a more efficient transfer solution that is compatible with the new iPhone 14.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a significant increase in searches for "new iPhone phone-to-phone transfer" after the formal announcement of the release of the iPhone 14, which shows how people are scrambling to find a solution for transferring data to the new device. Dedicated to offering consumers all-scene transfer solutions, Wondershare MobileTrans V4.0 will be the best choice for them.

"Users will enjoy a smooth experience and more control over their data with MobileTrans's updates," stated PeakYu, Product leader of MobileTrans. "It can assist them in scientifically migrating and managing the information on their phones by providing secure data transfer and backup from phone to phone, phone to computer, Cloud storage to phone, App to App, and more. We also take care of post-transfer services, like HEIC format conversion, guaranteeing the lossless transfer of images between iOS and Android."

MobileTrans V4's latest updates include:

MobileTrans App

MobileTrans users will also benefit from the existing features: recover accidentally deleted data, backup WhatsApp data on a PC, transfer 18 different file types, and transfer chat data from WhatsApp business, GBWhatsApp, Viber, Kik, Line, and WeChat.

It's no coincidence that Wondershare is releasing MobileTrans V4 simultaneously with the iPhone 14. From September 13th to November 11th, MobileTrans will run an iPhone 14-themed sale event to give iPhone 14 users the help they need for phone-to-phone transfers at a better price. Click  https://mobiletrans.wondershare.com/transfer-data-to-new-iphone.html to learn more.

Compatibility and Price

MobileTrans V4 is compatible with iOS 6.0 or higher for iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch. It also supports major Android phones, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, LG, and more, provided they're running Android 4.4 or higher. Pricing starts with an annual subscription of $29.99. For free trials and downloads, please visit  https://mobiletrans.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Frank ZhangWondersharefrank@wondershare.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895478/Wondershare_MobileTrans_a_efficient_transfer_solution_compatible_iPhone_14.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1623993/Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Wondershare MobileTrans V4.0 release Provides transfer Provides a Streamlined Phone to Phone transfer Solution
Vedi anche
News to go
Cristoforetti sarà comandante della Stazione spaziale internazionale
News to go
Papa: "Limitare corsa ad armamenti, convertire spese belliche in aiuti"
News to go
Mattarella in visita sulla portaerei Cavour
News to go
Ucraina, Von der Leyen: "Sanzioni Ue a Russia resteranno"
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Bonus carburante Autotrasporto, domande al via
News to go
Usa: "Da Russia 300 mln di dollari a partiti di 20 Paesi"
News to go
Elisabetta, il feretro a Londra
News to go
Champions League, le partite di oggi 14 settembre
News to go
Trasporti locali, sciopero nazionale venerdì 16 settembre
News to go
Caro energia, anche la Tour Eiffel vittima dei risparmi
News to go
Elisabetta, Russia non invitata a funerale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza