Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:09 Ddl Zan, fronte centrosinistra compatto: voto oggi e in Aula il 13

14:52 Galli: "Johnson riapre tutto? Non sceglie il bene comune"

14:48 E' la Giornata mondiale del bacio, tutti i benefici e le curiosità

14:47 Covid, così invade l'organismo: scoperto 'interruttore universale'

14:34 Variante Delta, "in Lombardia possibile prevalenza tra 2 settimane"

14:19 Covid Italia, Bassetti: "7mila morti l'anno tributo fisiologico al virus"

13:53 Covid, Speranza: "Contagi risalgono nonostante le vaccinazioni"

13:47 Covid, Vaia: "No terrorismo su varianti, ma vaccinare"

13:25 Raffaella Carrà, venerdì i funerali: corteo nei luoghi Rai

13:09 Variante Delta, ecco le 10 regole da seguire

13:07 Scuola, Figliuolo: "Convincere 215mila insegnanti a vaccinarsi"

13:01 Da ddl Zan a ddl Carrà, sul web vola la proposta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Wondershare Software Available in the Windows Insider Preview

06 luglio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Wondershare Filmora and PDFelement are now available  in the Windows Insider Preview

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology, a global leader in the field of digital creativity and intuitive digital solutions for users, has recently launched two products, Filmora and PDFelement in the Windows Insider Preview.

Wondershare Software Available in the Windows Insider Preview

Microsoft Store (formerly known as Windows Store) is a digital distribution platform owned by Microsoft. In 2021, over 800,000 Windows 10 applications are available in the store, and all listed apps must be certified for compatibility and content. With Windows Insider Preview, users can be the first to explore new features of the upcoming Win 11 and experience Filmora & PDFelement in the upcoming Win 11 store.

"Microsoft Store is definitely the main platform for Windows apps. We are excited to have our products listed there," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Wondershare aims to offer creative and simplified solutions for all consumers to empower their imagination, productivity, and business processes."

Here is a brief introduction to the listed products Wondershare has at the Microsoft Store:

Filmora is an intuitive video editor for all skill levels. Filmora X (Ten) was launched in the fall of 2020 and brings a new array of tools to provide users exceptional experiences: Motion tracking, Key Framing, Audio Ducking, and Color Matching are some of its top features.

PDFelement is an intuitive and powerful PDF solution that simplifies the way people create, edit, and collaborate with documents. PDFelement 8, the latest iteration in the family of PDF editors, brings UI and performance enhancements, cloud storage, and key changes in its toolbar navigation, increasing office efficiency. 

Wondershare has been deeply involved in the field of digital software for the past 17 years and has continuously introduced creativity, productivity, and utility products to more than 200 countries and regions around the world. To meet the needs of creators, Wondershare takes into account all aspects of video editing, graphic design, document management, file recovery, data transfer, etc.

Wondershare aims to redefine the possibilities of digital experiences by creating game-changing innovations to enrich global storytelling.

For more information about Wondershare, please visit the official website: www.wondershare.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are convenient and straightforward. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.  

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen ChengWondershareellenc@wondershare.com

LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1549553/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Wondershare software Available Windows Insider Preview Available
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaccini Covid Italia, Figliuolo: "Ora spingere su 50enni e insegnanti"
News to go
Saman, chiesta rogatoria al Pakistan per cattura genitori
News to go
Covid Inghilterra, via le restrizioni dal 19 luglio
News to go
Wimbledon, Berrettini batte Ivaska e vola ai quarti di finale
News to go
Denaro ai terroristi, 4 arresti ad Andria
News to go
Euro 2020, Italia-Spagna: stasera il match per la finale
News to go
Covid, Speranza: "Variante Delta sarà prevalente in Europa e in Italia"
News to go
Louis Armstrong, 50 anni fa moriva la leggenda jazz
News to go
Addio a Raffaella Carrà, lutto nel mondo dello spettacolo
News to go
Incidente sul Garda, arrestato tedesco
News to go
Migranti naufragati in Tunisia, trovati 21 corpi
NEWS TO GO
"Papa Francesco in buone condizioni generali": il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza