Mercoledì 22 Giugno 2022
15:52
Woolpert Expands Google Partnership Globally, Launches Support for Google Maps Platform in Europe, Middle East and Africa

22 giugno 2022 | 14.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert announced today that it is expanding its partnership with Google to provide Google Maps Platform services in Europe. The international architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm has delivered award-winning Google Maps and Google Cloud services to hundreds of businesses across the U.S. for nearly a decade. The news was announced at Home Delivery World Europe in Amsterdam.

Woolpert will supply Google Maps Platform services, with a focus on mobility, to customers in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. These capabilities align with those of Woolpert, which has delivered geospatial services for more than 50 years, employs more than 600 geospatial professionals, collects mapping data and imagery around the world, develops and patents geospatial technologies, and owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and sensors.

Woolpert Senior Vice President Jon Downey said Woolpert specializes in Google Maps Platform mobility solutions because they require the ability to navigate complex mapping challenges.

"Google Maps Platform and these key services fit with who we are," Downey said. "Over the last few years, Google has developed solutions like On-demand Rides & Deliveries, Last Mile Fleet Solution and Cloud Fleet Routing to support journey sharing, driver navigation, real-time ETAs, fleet optimization and route planning. These are the kinds of leading technologies that the world has come to expect from Google, and we're excited to share them with additional customers in Europe."

Woolpert has earned two Google Cloud Location-Based Services Partner of the Year Awards and a Google Cloud Partner Award for Customer Success in Google Maps Platform. The firm has achieved 10 expertise distinctions, including Retail and Automotive in the Google Cloud Partner Program.

About WoolpertWoolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to serve public, private and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is an ENR Top 150 Global Design Firm, has earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. The firm has over 1,900 employees and 60 offices on four continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media contact: Jill Kelley; 937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844616/Woolpert_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463993/Woolpert_Logo.jpg

