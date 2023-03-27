Cerca nel sito
 
27 March 2023
Aggiornato: 16:16
Woolpert Opens Paris Office, Expands Support for Google Maps Platform Customers in Europe

PARIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has opened an office in Paris to expand support for Google Maps Platform customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Woolpert Senior Account Executive Eric Le Monnier will manage the Paris office, working in concert with Mark Williams, who manages Woolpert's Google-focused office in London.

Woolpert began providing Google Maps Platform services to EMEA customers in June 2022, after nearly a decade of delivering award-winning Google Maps and Google Cloud services throughout the United States. In August, Woolpert established its Digital Innovations division to support its Google partnership.

Over the last year, Woolpert's EMEA focus has been on providing mobility services and technical support, which is reinforced by its geospatial expertise. The international firm collects mapping data and imagery around the world, develops and patents geospatial technologies, and owns and operates a fleet of aircraft, vessels, and sensors.

"We work in a global marketplace, but there will always be immense value in providing that local presence, so we can truly understand the needs of our customers," Le Monnier said. "We are one of the few Google partners who can sell the new mobility and last-mile delivery services, and we have been approved for retail, transport, and logistics through the Google Cloud Partner Program. Our team is excited to work more closely with our customers in France and to continue to provide support to over 100 countries in EMEA."

This week, Woolpert will be at the Leaders in Logistics Summit in London, where Williams will present with VanOnGo Sales Director Denys Lanovskyi to illustrate how Woolpert helped enhance VanOnGo's Last Mile Delivery Platform with the integration of Google Maps.

About Woolpert Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a top 100 ENR Global Design firm, earned six straight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,000 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more information, visit woolpert.com and innovations.woolpert.com.

Media contact: Jill Kelley; 937-531-1258, jill.kelley@woolpert.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040248/Woolpert_Paris_Office.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/463993/Woolpert_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/woolpert-opens-paris-office-expands-support-for-google-maps-platform-customers-in-europe-301781891.html

