Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 12:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:03 Ucraina, Letta con elmetto per 'arruolare' dem: "Manifesti sinistra radicale in centro Roma"

11:49 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Lavrov: "Cessate il fuoco non è tema discussione"

11:09 Covid oggi Toscana, 4.134 contagi: bollettino 10 marzo 2022

10:55 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "lettera Z come svastica": Praga la mette fuorilegge

10:41 Guerra Ucraina, Russia lascia consiglio d'Europa

10:41 Psg flop Champions, Donnarumma bocciato: 2 in pagella

10:31 Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: "Circolazione molto elevata, follia togliere mascherine al chiuso"

10:26 Pnrr, Giovannini: "Grande occasione per cambiare Italia in meglio"

10:25 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sanzioni per Abramovich in UK

10:00 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Kuleba: "Nessun progresso con Lavrov"

09:37 Bollo auto, c'è la prescrizione? Cosa accade se non si paga

08:55 Ospedale pediatrico Mariupol, 3 morti: anche bambino di 6 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

World Leaders in the Digital Economy Convene in Hangzhou to Discuss New Opportunities

10 marzo 2022 | 06.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global Digital Ecosystem Conference 2022, the first in a new series, to be held on March 25

HANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Ecosystem Conference 2022, the first such conference of its kind and one of the theme forums of the world's first Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE), will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. The event is designed to promote the quality development of digital trade by building a solid digital ecosystem.

Hosted by the Hangzhou Municipal People's Government and the Commerce Department of Zhejiang Province, and organized by the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the conference is an innovation-focused industry event jointly created by Informa plc and Hangzhou Expo Group. Themed "New Technology, New Business Forms and New Models", the event will play an important role in establishing a model for hosting GDTE-related conferences that meet international standards in terms of the sharing of industry ecosystems and the analysis of business cases.

World leaders in the digital economy as well as heads of both Chinese and multinational internet giants have been invited to the conference, at which they will share their industry experience and unique insights into several hot topics related to digital trade, including intelligent warehousing, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based services, in addition to analyzing future trends. Furthermore, given the advantages that the clusters of e-commerce, AI and fintech firms located in the Yangtze River Delta region have when it comes to industry concentration and the ability to attract the industry's most coveted talent, technology professionals and project leaders from companies engaged in digital trade will also be invited to the event, at which they will focus on discussing digital trade technologies and how they will be applied in the future.

The first GDTE, the only digital trade-themed national professional exhibition in China, will be held in Hangzhou from March 23 to 27, 2022, with the aim of becoming a high-profile exhibition that can participate in the formulation of global trade rules and display the achievements of the digital economy with a focus on international, professional and scenario-based digital services.

The conference, a dedicated GDTE forum that is centered around digital trade ecosystems, will bring together representatives from companies involved in digital trade, the digital economy and internet technology across the industry chain as well as some of the most talented practitioners within these sectors. The aim is to promote the healthy development and prosperity of China's digital ecosystem by facilitating cross-sector exchanges and collaborations while jointly exploring in-depth exchanges and cooperation between digital ecosystems worldwide.

The conference is now available for visitorpre-registration. Interested parties are welcome to attend the event to discuss the new opportunities in digital era as well as the growth path for the digital economy.

The visitor pre-registration link:

https://live.gdte.org.cn/en-US/eventShows?cateid=427350490452828160&track=18M5OVLE

Contacts:

Ms. MenPhone: +86-18683692966Email: grace.men@informa.com

Ms. ZhuPhone: +86-13858199068Email: 121245504@qq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762940/kv.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
world Leaders Leaders Global Digital Ecosystem Conference be
Vedi anche
Tav, attacchi a cantiere in Valsusa: 13 misure cautelari-Video
News to go
Covid Italia, da oggi 10 marzo tornano visite in ospedale: ecco cosa cambia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sanzioni: altri 160 nomi su black list Ue
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bomba non esplosa: artificieri all'opera - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, soldati a caccia di galline - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia: casa bombardata, terrore a Mykolaiv - Video
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Ambiente e transizione ecologica sua essenza"
Ucraina, tensione a Kherson: folla avanza, soldati sparano - Video
News to go
Aiea: "Da stop elettricità Chernobyl non c'è impatto critico su sicurezza"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 9 marzo
News to go
Caro benzina, "+13% da inizio 2022"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Pandemia non è finita"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza